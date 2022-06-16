For the first time in seven years, the Department of Sanitation is opening registration for its employment exam.
In order to join New York’s Strongest, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be 21 years old by the time of their appointment (or be at least 17 and a half to take the exam).
Applicants also must have a valid New York State commercial driver’s license, be vaccinated against Covid-19 (barring any medical or religious exemptions) and live within New York City, Nassau or Westchester counties for the first five years of employment. Applicants should be able to pass a physical test as well as alcohol and drug testing, meet necessary medical guidelines and “be able to understand and be understood in English.”
Starting salary for sanitation workers is $40,622, which, over five and a half years, would increase incrementally to $83,465. Some assignments may pay more, and overtime pay is available. The position is not limited to picking up trash and recycling; some may operate mechanical brooms, clean open lots and more.
Registration closes June 30, and is available at nyc.gov/examsforjobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.