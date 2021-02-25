When head coach Mike Anderson was asked about St. John’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament last week after a win over Xavier, he said, “I think you have got to take care of homecourt.”
But the Johnnies followed that up with a loss to perennial cellar-dweller DePaul, a frustrating 88-83 defeat last Saturday.
So what was missing?
“Our toughness, that is what it comes down to,” sophomore Julian Champagnie said. “There is no real explanation for it. They came out and they played harder, they wanted it more.”
The size and speed of the Blue Demons troubled St. John’s, outscoring the Johnnies 58-18 in the paint.
“I thought they just attacked us and we didn’t move our feet,” Anderson said. “We always talk about building a wall and even when we attacked them, they built a wall in there with their defense and that is why [they] ended up getting charges.”
Champagnie admitted the defense was simply not good enough.
“No, not at all. We let up 88 points, so no it’s not. The defense was not up to par today, obviously,” he said.
It didn’t help that Rasheem Dunn missed nine of 10 shots and turned the ball over six times. Or that Posh Alexander, the front-runner for Big East Freshman of the Year, missed seven of his nine shots.
DePaul has had double-digit losses in Big East play in each of the last 14 seasons as they have become increasingly irrelevant.
Anderson was asked if increased attention to St. John’s following the Johnnies’ hot stretch contributed to the defeat.
“There is a lot of stuff that can contribute to that, but I just know that my job as a coach is to try and keep them in the moment,” he said.
An 81-58 loss to Villanova on the road Tuesday night made the tournament hopes even more remote. St. John’s missed 20 of 23 three-point attempts.
Champagnie led the team with 16 points but missed his first eight shots. “On the road if you don’t shoot the ball well, the chances of winning are pretty slim to none,” Anderson said.
“You have got to do some extraordinary things to overcome that. We didn’t shoot the ball well and I thought our defense suffered at the same time.”
The Johnnies looked like the team that struggled through a 1-5 start to the Big East season and not the team that just won six consecutive games.
St. John’s is 8-9 in Big East play with two home games remaining, against Providence and Seton Hall. A pair of wins would see the Red Storm finishing over .500 in conference for the first time since 2015.
“We just have to regroup and hopefully we can get to playing the winning basketball that we have been playing over the last three or four weeks,” Anderson said.
St. John’s will likely need to go on a run to the Big East Championship game in the conference tourney in order to make the NCAA Tournament.
If they miss out, there will be a few games to look back on, including overtime losses on the road at Georgetown and Butler.
But losing to DePaul at home is the toughest pill to swallow. And it’s the one that probably means the Johnnies will be watching March Madness at home.
