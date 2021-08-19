Queens Community Board 7 overwhelmingly voted to expel member John Choe at its Aug. 16 meeting.
Vice Chairperson Chuck Apelian and special investigation committee Chairperson Frank Macchio laid out several allegations of misconduct against Choe: using his stance as a board member to solicit campaign funding via email to his colleagues; creating an unauthorized CB 7 Facebook page to promote the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce; eluding board voting by abstaining or leaving meetings early; defaming his colleagues by accusing them of being corrupt; and admitting during public testimony that his own vote could be bought.
The final allegation was dropped last month after the special committee didn’t find sufficient cause. Despite the decision, the allegation was still discussed at length along with the other four at Monday’s meeting.
The board members only had to find Choe was guilty of one of the four allegations to vote him out.
After three hours of debate and name-calling, 39 members opted to boot Choe from CB 7. Three, including Choe, voted against the expulsion, and one board member abstained.
“You see a pattern. A pattern of indifference, a pattern of defiance, a pattern of arrogance, a pattern of noncommittal,” said Apelian, who initiated the removal process.
In the weeks before the final vote, Choe had continuously called on Queens Borough President Donovan Richards to intervene in the “bogus” trial, but Richards said it was out of his hands.
The City Charter states that “an appointed member may be removed from a community board for cause, which shall include substantial nonattendance at board or committee meetings over a period of six months, by the borough president or by a majority vote of the community board.”
“I reappointed John Choe to Community Board 7 because I truly believe our community boards should be diverse, both in identity and thought. I continue to believe this. Under the City Charter, however, a Community Board has the power to remove a member for cause with a majority vote, and Community Board 7 has decided to exercise this authority,” Richards said in an email to the Chronicle.
Choe had the opportunity to defend himself following each charge. On the first allegation, he claimed that as a candidate for City Council he was granted permission from the city Conflicts of Interest Board to use his personal email and contacts to solicit campaign funds from his colleagues and read aloud an exchange between himself and one of its officers. CB 7 Chairperson Gene Kelty said the COIB refused to respond to his calls for confirmation.
An associate counsel from the COIB could not confirm for the Chronicle that the exchange between Choe and an officer took place due to city confidentiality restrictions.
Secondly, Choe admitted to creating the social media page, but claimed it was out of necessity. Choe said he used the Facebook page to post CB 7 minutes, meeting notices and public resource information in several languages. The page no longer exists.
Apelian claimed Choe’s aggregate attendance record was 59 percent. Choe said that was an unfair count because it included committee meeting attendance, and that he was frequently placed on panels without notice and therefore unintentionally missed meetings. He also noted it is within his right to abstain from voting if he believes insufficient information has been presented on an issue.
Finally, Choe reiterated his belief that select members of CB 7 are corrupt, namely the one who instigated the removal process against him.
Though Apelian repeatedly claimed the process wasn’t a personal attack, Choe called the investigation a “kangaroo court” instigated because the two repeatedly butted heads. Over the past two years, Choe questioned Apelian’s morality on the controversial Special Flushing Waterfront District, a development Apelian worked for as a paid consultant. Apelian, CB 7’s Land Use Committee chairperson, was not allowed to vote on the project because of his affiliation, but frequently spoke positively about it, which Choe believes helped sway their colleagues to approve it.
Choe, a SFWD opponent, saw that as corruption.
“Why are we letting our members take money from developers who have business before our board? That’s not a practice of integrity. That doesn’t give confidence to the public,” Choe said. “I’m not the first person to bring up this allegation that we have problems with the way we make decisions on land use issues.”
Choe said he has contacted the FBI and other agencies to investigate CB 7 for misconduct.
Finally, the members discussed the final allegation, despite the special committee deciding it wasn’t worth pursuing: that part of Choe’s testimony at a Feb. 20 Queens borough president’s land use hearing on the SFWD wasn’t meant to be taken at face value. Choe spoke against the project, but added that “for the right price I might be persuaded to change my mind.”
CB 7 member Cody Herrmann, who was at the hearing, pointed out that the comment was met with laughter and not taken seriously.
“Words matter ... [I don’t care] whether you think it’s a joke, or laugh or not,” Kelty passionately closed out the meeting by saying. “That day he made that statement he could be bought, I almost leapt out of my chair onto the table and strangled him because I was so mad.”
