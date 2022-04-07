Flushing’s John Bowne High School renamed its softball field on Friday in honor of longtime softball and girls’ basketball coach Bruce Bitterman, who, prior to his death in August 2020, led the school’s athletes for nearly 30 years. In addition to the ceremony, for which several of Bitterman’s family members were present, the school held a softball game between the current softball team and school alumni in his memory.
While he had much success with basketball at John Bowne, Bitterman was better known for coaching softball, leading the Lady Wildcats to two championships over the years. During that time, he became close with his assistant coach, Ryan Gompers, who has since taken over as head coach and spearheaded Friday’s event.
“He was such a staple for success with the softball program,” Gompers said.
Bitterman was also a physical education teacher at Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis, where his brother, Steve Bitterman, said he taught LL Cool J before he made it big. Because of that, he earned the nickname, “Coach Cool B.” On top of softball and girls’ basketball, Bitterman also served as an assistant coach for boys’ basketball, where he worked with Hamidou Diallo, now a guard for the Detroit Pistons.
Bitterman was known to have had quite the sense of humor. “My brother was known for the many jokes he would tell,” Steve Bitterman said. “Whether they were off-color or on-color, he always had some jokes to tell.”
But above all, Bitterman was known for his devotion to his students.
“He was a big advocate for his athletes,” Desiree Cohill, the school’s assistant principal for the physical education, music and art departments, said Friday. “He would come to me no matter what — if there was something wrong, if the girls needed something — he cared about those kids just like his own family.”
“He was very giving,” said Steve Bitterman. “He went out of his way to donate to the families, to make sure that they were taken care of and that the financial burden wasn’t on their plate.”
