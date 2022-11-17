The annual job fair at Resorts World New York City is back in person this Friday, Nov. 18, and will feature around 60 different employers from the tri-state area.
The event, hosted by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) in partnership with the Queens Chamber of Commerce, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizations that will be in attendance include NYC Health + Hospitals, Good Temps, the U.S. Army, World Financial Group, Charter Spectrum, Con Edison, NY Helmets to Hardhats and many more.
“As we continue to make our way back from the worst of the Covid pandemic, there are still plenty of people looking for work, and companies in need of employees. My Job Fair is the perfect place to bring those two groups together,” said Addabbo in a statement.
“This is an exciting opportunity for businesses to come discover the bright, eager workers this Job Fair has to offer,” he said. “By bringing together these job seekers and employers we hope to create an even stronger workforce and economy.”
Candidates should bring copies of their resumes and dress in business attire. Resorts World has a free parking lot for prospective job seekers directly across from the casino entrance, and the building is wheelchair-accessible.
For more information about the event or for a complete list of vendors, contact Addabbo’s office at (718) 738-1111.
In addition to the job fair, Resorts World is holding a Career Day Friday at 11:30 a.m. for college students. They can learn about casino and hotel operations from top casino executives as well as operations, open positions, academic scholarships and more.
College students who are interested in attending should RSVP at rsvp@newyork.com and include their full name, college or university, major and phone number.
“This event provides college students with the chance to have real conversations about today’s job market and garner support and empowerment from the RWNYC team,” said Michelle Stoddart, vice president of Community Development for Resorts World, in a statement.
“We look forward to one day working alongside some of them.”
