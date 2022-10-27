The treasurer and secretary of the Ted Guy Memorial League, which bowls at Jib Lanes in Flushing, was indicted for allegedly stealing league dues and prize money in 2020, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.
In his capacity as treasurer, the defendant, Robert Vickers, was responsible for collection dues on a weekly basis for the league’s expenses and prize money. He therefore oversaw the bank account for the 120-person league. He was expected to withdraw money from the account and distribute it to the league’s winners at the end of the season, Katz’s office said in its press release.
When the 2019-20 season was cut short on March 11, 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, team captains voted to declare the leading team the winner halfway through the season, that the members of that team would be awarded prize money and that dues that had been paid for unplayed games would be returned to those who paid in advance.
When the captains reported that the money had not been distributed to the appropriate recipients, however, Vickers allegedly said the bank account had been frozen.
Records indicate that he proceeded to use league money to “make expensive purchases” and gamble at casinos, both in New York City and Atlantic City, Katz’s office alleged. It did not say how much he allegedly stole.
Vickers was arrested at his home in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, the DA’s Office said in its press release.
He was arraigned Tuesday on a 21-count indictment, which includes nine counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, eight counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, two counts of petit larceny and scheme to defraud in the first degree.
“As alleged, the defendant took advantage of not only his position in the league, but of a global pandemic to line his pockets with funds reserved for official league activities,” Katz said in a statement.
Vickers is set to return to court on Dec. 13. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.
