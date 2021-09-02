Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, a Level-1 Trauma Center, received $589,000 in new equipment on Aug. 27, two years after Borough President Donovan Richards, who was born at the facility 38 years ago, pledged to make an investment while campaigning for his current position.
“I was born here,” said Richards “and a year ago we announced $11 million toward healthcare institutions around the borough and we really did look at every request that every hospital gave us — and Jamaica Hospital, I’m happy to say that we fully funded your request today.”
From the nearly $600,000 in allocated funds, the hospital got five new state-of-the-art mobile ultrasound machines that offer advanced imaging elastography, which allows medical staff to diagnosis conditions without having to turn to invasive biopsy procedures for severe diseases such as liver fibrosis. The movable tech also makes it easier to accommodate the disabled, according to the Borough President’s Office.
“Each allocation is a critical investment in the well-being in the future of our family amidst the greatest public health crisis in our lifetime,” said Richards of his now $11.9 million in allocations to hospitals in Queens. “I am committed to making sure that this hospital has every tool necessary. We are also working with our federal partners and state partners. Obviously, we are going to see a stimulus bill that comes down, God-willing, knock on wood, that will enables us to strengthen our healthcare facilities.”
Jamaica Hospital President Bruce Flanz was thankful for the allocation from the Borough President’s Office.
“We try to always understand the needs of the community that we serve — we’ve been here for 46 years,” said Flanz. “Jamaica Hospital provides healthcare to one of the most diverse populations in the world and we strive to deliver quality and compassionate services to meet the unique challenges of each and every patient.”
Jamaica Hospital, located at 8900 Van Wyck Expressway in Richmond Hill, was recently recognized by the American College of Radiology as a diagnostic imaging center of excellence, according to Flanz.
“Receiving the support of the borough president is not only helping us expand our efforts in radiology, but it also helps Jamaica Hospital in our community and offering world-class services close to home,” said Flanz.
Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Queens) has supported Richards’ efforts in buttressing medical centers across the World’s Borough.
“It’s great that our new borough president, Donovan Richards, is recognizing the great work that Jamaica Hospital Center does by this allocation and I know they will put it to good use immediately,” said Weprin about the hospital staff. “Thank you for all the work you do.”
Brian Pinnock, a clinical laboratory technologist at the hospital for over 20 years and an 1199 delegate, said the allocation is well deserved.
“I first met Donovan Richards when he came to Jamaica Hospital for his campaign,” said Pinnock. “At that time he made a promise that he will be back and now he is back. That is a man of his word. I give him kudos for that.”
As someone who helps in the healing process, Pinnock supports the initiative of the BP’s Office and Weprin to build up hospital resources for the future after Queens became the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus.
“I worked every single day during the Covid outbreak,” said Pinnock. “As an 1199 delegate, I made sure that everyone at the lab was well-protected.”
Unfortunately, some 1199 members at the hospital still caught the virus and developed long-term side effects like memory loss, added Pinnock.
“We as 1199, we need to support our representatives who continuously fight alongside us for the quality healthcare we all deserve in the city,” said Pinnock.
Richards said that his next mission is to fight for more hospital beds in Queens.
