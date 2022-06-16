Jamaica Hospital Medical Center bolstered its treatment of gun violence as a public health crisis Monday afternoon in a ceremony welcoming violence prevention programs to the hospital.
Starting soon, the hospital will coordinate with local violence interrupter groups, which employ credible messengers to work with young people impacted by gun violence to detect and interrupt shooting incidents before they occur.
Elected officials gathered with members of King of Kings, LIFE Camp and Rock Safe Streets — three groups from Southeast Queens — to formally begin the collaboration.
The pandemic has heightened the need for such a program at Jamaica Hospital, where the number of patients treated for gun violence-related incidents increased by 223 percent between 2019 and 2020. The spike in gunshot wounds prompted the hospital’s trauma division to create a variety of support services to help trauma patients physically and emotionally recover from their injuries.
“We realize that that’s only half of the battle. Equally important in addressing the gun violence crisis is the development and provision of a violence prevention or violence interruption service,” said Jamaica Hospital President and CEO Bruce Flanz.
U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens) explained that the purpose of such a program is two-pronged.
One function is to help family members of trauma patients find out what’s going on with their loved ones. Another is to speak to those in the community of the gunshot victim and try to intervene against retaliatory violence.
The agreement between the hospital and the grassroots groups represents a deepening of a relationship that already informally exists to some extent, said Lance Feurtato, one of the founders of King of Kings.
Normally one of the groups will have a staff member stationed at the hospital in the event of a shooting or other violent incident to identify the victim, share information with community members and provide support for those impacted.
Now hospital staff will receive training on how to work with members of the groups to coordinate that response in the aftermath of an event.
Those designated hospital employees will also coordinate the visitation of cure-violence group members with patients and loved ones, with their consent and as authorized by the law.
“We want to talk to those young people who have rage in their hearts and get those families who have pain in their hearts, a space where they can feel human,” said Erica Ford, the founder of LIFE Camp.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said that Ford’s work stops one gunshot victim from ending up as five gunshot victims because “you have one shooting and people want retribution.” It’s the job of the violence interrupters to try and mediate those problems between individuals.
Other elected officials including Borough President Donovan Richards and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) each pledged to help expand funding for cure-violence programs like the ones taking root at the hospital.
NYPD Chief Kevin Williams, the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, also was in attendance on Monday.
Funding for the expansion for the groups at the hospital came from the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, according to Feurtato. Comrie and Richards both brought up spending discretionary funding on growing similar efforts.
Katz discussed how her office has created wraparound services for youth to try and address the roots of the gun violence problem. She emphasized that prosecution will not provide an end to gun violence.
“We can get places y’all can’t get. And so we do this together, your police force and our peace force, we do this together,” said Ford.
