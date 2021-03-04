Forty-five has been eighty-sixed by the board of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The board has voted to remove the Trump Pavilion sign from the building overlooking the Van Wyck Expressway that housed the hospital’s original nursing home and elder care facility named for Mary Trump, mother of former resident Donald Trump.
The original building was put up in 1975 courtesy of a large donation from Trump, who was born at the hospital in 1946, and his father, Fred. A new $44 million building opened in 2009 one block to the west at 89-40 135 St. in Richmond Hill.
“Since it was established, the nursing home has served a vital role to the community by providing high-quality rehabilitative and skilled nursing services to its residents,” Jamaica Hospital Medical Center said in an email to the Chronicle. “The hospital had been made aware of recent security issues related to the use of the name Trump and, as a result, The Jamaica Hospital Medical Center Board of Trustees voted on Jan. 25th to remove the Trump name from its facilities.
“We feel this decision is in the best interest of our patients, staff and the community. Moving forward, the nursing home will be identified by its legal name, the Jamaica Hospital Nursing Home.”
The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment, though in 2015, a spokesman told the Chronicle the name “cannot be removed” when Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) and others were calling on the hospital to do so.
“That was given through a major donation from Fred and Donald Trump,” Ron Lieberman, an executive vice president for the Trump Organization, said at the time. “Why don’t we let this unknown politician get publicity through other means, rather than trying to jump on this one?”
Trump's name should be removed from every building/facility in New York City.
Not a Trump fan.
But I do find this action to be very sad, since former president Trump and his father contributed most of the money to build the Trump Pavilion, which is named after Mary Trump.
I wonder if Jamaica Hospital plans to reimburse the Trump family for their financial contribution, since they find the Trump family's name so abhorrent--but apparently not their money?
Shades of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar",
The evil that men do lives after them.
The good is oft interred with their bones.
