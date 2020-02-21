JHMC assists quake vics in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico began having numerous small earthquakes beginning last Dec. 28.

On Jan. 7 the main blow came with a quake just off the island’s southwest coast at magnitude 6.4, collapsing thousands of buildings and damaging many more.

So when Gov. Cuomo on Feb. 2 put out the call to muster mental health professionals to head to the devastated southwest region of the island, the Disaster Medical Response Team at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center was ready. The hospital sent a team of six bilingual psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers who volunteered to join the New York State relief effort. They deployed into a rural mountainous region, visiting camps and going door-to-door in the villages.

Drs. Martha Edelman, Attilio Rizzo Jr. and Jennifer Santos, social workers Frank Lopes and Denise Osorto and clinical manager Alberto Palomino were honored last Friday in an early-morning ceremony at the hospital by their peers and elected officials.

“We’re always ready to deploy,” said Mark Marino, director of Emergency Management at the hospital. “We asked for volunteers and a lot of hands went up. They didn’t know if they’d be going for one week or two ... They volunteered to put their lives on hold.”

Edelman, director of the hospital’s Psychiatric Emergency Room Services, said they walked into a challenging environment.

“There was some overlap with the area that was struck by Hurricane Maria,” she said. “You had people who have been dealing with trauma since 2017. There were people living in FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Administration] camps. Houses in Puerto Rico are designed to withstand hurricanes, but not earthquakes.”

Everywhere they went, damaged homes were marked with a green square, meaning they were safe to inhabit, or a red box with an X through it in red spray paint, meaning the structure was too dangerous to enter.

“There were people whose houses were partially damaged who were sleeping outside their homes,” Edelman said. “Because the aftershocks are still happening.”

Anthony Maffia, vice president of the hospital’s Psychotherapy Department, said the staffers were able to reach out to 1,200 residents during their trip.

Maffia said many people told them, “You’re the first person to ask, ‘How are you?’”

Rizzo said the reception they got in the villages and the tent and tarp cities was gratifying.

“We needed to let people know we cared,” he said. He said he already has agreed to meet again with a resident who will be in New York City in the near future.

JHMC President and CEO Bruce Flanz said the hospital’s team first responded in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew cut a swath through southern Florida; to ice storms in upstate New York in 1998; to Louisiana and Mississippi for Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the Rockaways for Hurricane Sandy in 2012; and to Puerto Rico in 2017 following Hurricane Maria.

“We’ve always felt a need to help out where we can,” he said.