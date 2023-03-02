A Russian national used JFK Airport to allegedly smuggle technology from the U.S. to his home country and North Korea, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Ilya Balakaev, 47, of Moscow, was charged in a five-count indictment with conspiracy and smuggling last week, in relation to trafficking 43 devices used in counterintelligence operations out of the U.S. to Russia and North Korea for five years, according to Brooklyn federal prosecutors.
“The defendant frequently flew in and out of JFK as part of the scheme,” a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told the Queens Chronicle. She also noted he traveled out of the country approximately 14 times between Feb. 2017 to March 2021.
Balakaev, who lives in Richmond, Va., is alleged to have used his company, Radiotester LLC, in conjunction with the Federal Security Service, the principal intelligence and security agency in Russia, to procure 10 contracts to repair spectrum analyzers, signal generators and gas detector software — items used to sweep for surveillance bugs, transmit covert communications and detect deadly combustible gases, according to authorities.
On or around Oct. 20 and Nov. 27, 2020, Balakaev allegedly flew from Russia to JFK Airport, stayed in the U.S. to procure the spectrum analyzers and returned with them to his home country.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office was not able to comment on how much Balakaev made from the alleged contracts.
The defendant was allegedly aware of U.S. export laws and knew that selling the devices to Russia and North Korea was prohibited, and enlisted other co-conspirators to purchase items to ship to those countries, as noted in email exchanges obtained by prosecutors.
On Nov. 5, 2019, one email had a hyperlink to a document titled, “Don’t Let This Happen To You!: Actual Investigations of Export Control and Antiboycott Violations.”
If convicted, Balakaev could face 75 years in prison and forfeiture of his property, according to authorities.
Michael Driscoll, FBI assistant director-in-charge for New York, said that he will work with partner agencies to continue to protect national security.
“The defendant allegedly operated schemes to smuggle software and devices from the United States and provide them to hostile foreign government services in violation of U.S. sanctions,” Driscoll said in a statement. “FBI New York and our partners will continue to protect the national security of the United States by disrupting the procurement of sanctioned equipment and technology.”
