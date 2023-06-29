The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, via its JFK Redevelopment Program, held a community engagement meeting in Jamaica to update residents about the development of Terminal 6 last Wednesday.
Tom Topousis, the senior program manager at the Port Authority, said that everything is on schedule with the $4.2 billion redevelopment of Terminal 6, which will expand into Terminal 7 in two phases.
“The first phase, which is new gates and a new arrival and departure hall, that is going to be done in 2026,” Topousis told the Queens Chronicle. “The full project will be completed in 2028.”
Once completed, there will be 10 new entries, including nine wide-body gates for larger planes.
The new terminal will have state-of-the-art security, a streamlined roadway access and a recreation space, which includes an indoor park for kids.
Terminal 6 will connect to Terminal 5, Topousis added.
“Once you pass security, people won’t have to go back and forth,” he said. “It will act as if it’s one large terminal. So if you have a domestic flight at JetBlue and you need to connect to an international flight to London, you can probably do it all in that same terminal.”
This terminal is the last access point at the airport to be transformed, as other projects for Terminal 4, 5 and 8 are either completed or construction was underway before ground was broken earlier this year at Terminal 6.
Terminal 7 will be demolished in a few years, as its major airline, British Air, has moved to Terminal 8.
“We are just in the early stages of construction now,” Topousis said.
The project, which comprises 1.2 million square feet, will create 4,000 new jobs, including 1,800 construction jobs.
There are opportunities for entrepreneurs to have a concession at the airport for minority- and women-owned business enterprises, local-based enterprises and people who participate in the airport disadvantage business enterprise program.
“Large scale public art will be in the new terminal that we build,” said the Port Authority program manager. “Terminal 6 announced that they are partnering with the Public Art Fund, a nonprofit, to help them curate a selection for their art program. Once we have names of artists we will put out a release.”
Topousis said the artists featured will be from Queens and other parts of the world.
“Inspiring and appealing public art is a key tenet of the Port Authority’s vision to provide travelers with a world-class experience at the region’s airports,” Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority, said in a statement. “As we have seen at LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, iconic works of art, along with state-of-the-art functionality ... and locally inspired dining and retail combine to create airports that rival the best in the world.”
