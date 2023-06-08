A hangar at John F. Kennedy Airport is set to welcome 500 asylum seekers, as Gov. Hochul seeks to take some of the “burden” off the city by offering state and federal property.
Last week, Hochul said her administration has been surveying all state assets that could help house the migrants. Those include SUNY dorms and shuttered psychiatric centers.
The utilization of the airport was contingent on approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which gave the go-ahead on Monday.
The JFK hangar could hold around 500 people, Hochul told reporters last week.
“Our responsibility as a state was to offer the city various locations that could work if they need them to work,” she said.
“The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked if an old postal warehouse near JFK Airport could be used for non-aviation purposes,” the FAA said in a statement to the Chronicle. “The FAA found that the Port Authority had adequate security and safety plans in place.”
The Port Authority confirmed the plan made headway over the weekend.
“The Port Authority and the city made progress this weekend on a plan to use Building 197 at JFK as a short-term shelter for asylum seekers, which everyone is working to finalize as soon as possible,” it said.
“In the meantime, we will continue to work collaboratively with the city and the state on this project.”
The news site The City last week reported that hundreds of cots and trailers with showers and bathrooms could be seen around Building 197. On Wednesday, the Chronicle observed a private security company patrolling the area and landscapers sprucing up the grounds.
The warehouse is located north of the airport terminals, just south of the Nassau Expressway between Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.
An official said the city is grateful to the state for working to secure and open the site for emergency respite.
Area councilmembers were not immediately aware of official plans to use the space but on an asylum seeker call Friday learned about the impending FAA approval.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), who has been vocal about not using space in her district or neighboring federal land for migrant shelters, said the city has been giving elected officials only last-minute information prior to establishing such sites.
“While I am glad that this isn’t another hotel in the middle of a neighborhood like we’ve seen elsewhere, I think we need to really address this problem at the root and eliminate NYC’s status as a right-to-shelter city once and for all,” Ariola said in a statement to the Chronicle. “There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight in regard to the problem at the border, but we as a city should start working towards reducing the influx of asylum seekers we are receiving and housing each and every day — an influx which is costing a tremendous sum of money to provide for, and which is putting enormous strain on our infrastructure.”
Mayor Adams recently requested permission from a judge for the city to be relieved of its “right to shelter” obligation.
In an interview last week, Adams said that, of 70,000 migrants that have come to the city, over 45,000 are still in its care.
The city has spent over $1 billion on them so far, he said, with only $40 million from FEMA. Other states, he added, got even more FEMA dollars, but end up sending the people here anyway. Adams also doubled down on the plan to use standalone school gyms as “respite” centers, saying it hasn’t been scrapped but was different than originally portrayed.
The city announced this week that it will begin housing migrants in places of worship.
Next, private residents could be paid to house migrants, Adams signaled.
