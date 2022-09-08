The JFK Airport Chamber of Commerce will host its annual 9/11 remembrance event outside Building 14, the Port Authority administrative building, on Sunday.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Located at Building 14 is a memorial dedicated to those working for the Port Authority who lost their lives 21 years ago this weekend.
Dedicated last year, the memorial is composed of a piece of metal from the fallen towers and plaques commemorating the four flights highjacked that fateful morning.
Thirty-seven Port Authority police officers lost their lives in the attack.
