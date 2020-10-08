“‘God will take care of you’ is not the answer. You have to take care of yourself and your neighbors,” said Queens Jewish Community Council President Michael Nussbaum during a press conference last Friday.
Held as COVID numbers spiked in central Queens but before Gov. Cuomo ordered the shutdown of schools and many businesses in much of the area, the event stressed the importance of wearing masks while also warning against a possible wave of anti-Semitism as cases rise in Kew Gardens, Rego Park and other neighborhoods with sizeable Jewish populations.
Nussbaum is urging Jewish people to cover their faces, especially with Sukkot beginning Friday night, as many will be with friends and families in tents.
“Wearing a mask is a simple thing and there’s nothing in the Torah against wearing a mask,” he said at the press conference, held outside the office of City Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) on 78th Crescent.
Nussbaum said Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo reached out to Jewish leaders to encourage followers to wear masks.
“They’re not following what their leaders are asking,” Nussbaum said, adding, “We’re not closing our eyes or our ears to somebody else. We’re spreading the word to everyone that we care also.”
Nussbaum said the image of the spike portrayed in the media is people “with black coats and black hats.”
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said growing up, Jewish people learn about the Holocaust as well as other kinds of anti-Semitism.
“One of the worst things is Jews being blamed for outbreaks and epidemics, centuries and centuries long,” he said, adding, “Slander is akin to murder.”
The lawmaker, who tested positive for the coronavirus in April, also spoke about how putting on a mask is part of his routine.
“I put on a shirt, I put on pants, I put on everything and I put on this when I leave the house,” Grodenchik said. “You should be wearing it. It’s not that hard.”
Koslowitz added that a mask “is part of my wardrobe.”
She said 15 stores on Austin Street have closed because of the pandemic. Now the bustling strip is in an orange zone under Gov. Cuomo’s new orders restricting business activity.
“We don’t want to live in ghost towns,” Koslowitz said.
Koslowitz, whose district includes Kew Gardens and Rego Park, said the areas are very diverse.
“I think it’s important to remember that,” she said, adding that it is unnecessary to single out the Orthodox community, drawing comparisons to the disease being called the Chinese virus.
Interim Borough President Sharon Lee said when the focus is one group of people it lends “vulnerability to stigmatizing certain people based on how they look, what their faiths are, whatever demographic.”
She noted that Asians have been subjected over the last few months to a major uptick in hate crimes.
“This virus does not discriminate ... No one is immune,” Lee said, adding, “Even the president of the United States and the first lady of the United States are not immune from this virus.”
She said she understands that people have “pandemic fatigue” and that while the curve was flattened and the economy is restarting, people are “not out of the woods.”
Lee said in addition to the health crisis, there is also the economic problem that comes along with it, something that can be worse with another wave.
“We cannot afford to shut down again,” she said.
Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld of Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills said media coverage of the recent spike has been “disproportionate” but added, “Our community has to be doing more.”
He said one step would be not supporting businesses whose owners or customers are not wearing masks.
