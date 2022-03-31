At a jobs-related economic development meeting held at Hangar 81 within Kennedy International Airport, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes announced on Monday amongst distinguished guests and over 1,000 jobseekers that the airline intends to hire 5,000 people by this summer.
A partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines will allow Hayes’ airline to increase its flights out of New York from 200 to 300 daily by summertime, according to the CEO.
“For those of you who have flown with us, we fly from Terminal 5 at JFK,” said Hayes. “We are full and we need more space. We are going to be breaking ground in the next couple of months in a new facility expanding Terminal 5. That will allow us to grow even more.”
Hayes said that the event, which had job candidates who were to later be interviewed, probably would not have taken place if it weren’t for Borough President Donovan Richards. In June 2021, a leaked internal memo stated that JetBlue, which had 1,300 jobs in Queens, including at its corporate headquarters in Long Island City, was considering moving some of those positions to its Florida offices because of plans from the city and state government to hike taxes. The airline told the Chronicle its lease at JFK ends in 2023.
Richards, along with U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), lobbied hard to convince JetBlue to stay in the World’s Borough to secure jobs in the area.
“No one was more involved in keeping JetBlue in New York than Donovan Richards,” said Hayes.
The company, which has existed for 22 years, initially had two planes that flew only to Buffalo and Fort Lauderdale, according to President and COO Joanna Geraghty.
“Now we fly to 108 cities across the U.S., the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.K. with Canada arriving this summer.”
Geraghty and Mayor Adams announced that the city and JetBlue have a workforce development partnership, which will help with the Big Apple’s economic recovery.
“You guys, you are going to fly for free with your families,” said Adams to the job seekers, whom transit and elected officials had volunteered to interview for positions at the March 28 event. “Covid has left us in a belief that there is no real recovery, but you know what I know ... that when a stewardess or flight attendants walk through and they give you that smile and feeling of assurance — that starts your destiny, that starts your journey. You are the ambassadors for New York City to help our economic recovery.”
Adams said that the tourism industry, which employs 403,200 workers and generates $72 billion citywide, would benefit from the new venture with JetBlue.
“This isn’t a moment of merely being employed, this is a moment of finally getting our economy back into flight so that we can turn around our city and show the country how resilient we are,” said Adams. “As you go through this period of being interviewed, think about what you are all going to embrace.”
At the height of the pandemic, the city’s flow of tourists fell dramatically — from 66.6 million in 2019 to 22.3 million in 2020, according to Maria Torres-Springer, deputy mayor for Economic & Workforce Development.
“That is down from a high of 70 million in 2019,” said Torres-Springer. “That is why reinvigorating our tourism industry is such an essential component of the mayor’s blueprint for an economic equitable recovery.
JFK is the gateway to America, said U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau). Over 20 years ago the airline promised the congressman that it would hire people from Queens and that its staff would be diverse.
“Look at you! You look like this city,” said Meeks to the interviewees. “You will see that diversity throughout this company.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), a former flight attendant, said the jobs would provide an exciting career and help the city roar back as she quipped that she can still evacuate a 737 Boeing plane if the need arose.
“So prospective employees and JetBlue family, I want you to soar,” said the speaker. “I want you to soar in this endeavor today.”
JetBlue currently has 8,000 employees based in the city and is looking to fill roles in airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, inflight, information technology and other support center roles, according to the airline.
“We are going to have our busiest summer in New York,” Hayes said, adding that the airline is seeking to employ new people “immediately.”
