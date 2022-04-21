JetBlue Airways has over 100 job listings on its careers page website.
A majority of positions are full-time and are based at Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports and the airlines support center in Long Island City at 27-01 Queens Plaza North 28 Street.
“The jobs run the gamut of a pilot to a mechanic to an accountant,” Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesman, told the Queens Chronicle. “It is all different because we have a varied operation based here in New York.”
The training times for the various positions range from less than a week to over a month, according to Dombrowski. Ground operations positions require five days of training, while airport operations necessitate two weeks. Inflight and maintenance technician’s careers involve five weeks of instruction. All support center roles feature on-the-job training.
Jobs located in Jamaica range from traffic control to quality insurance, engineering, aircraft warranty, records support, technician maintenance, inspections, building control and maintenance coordinators, according to the airline’s jobs website careers.jetblue.com.
In Long Island City, there are positions for senior analysts, tax accountants, benefits managers, talent acquisition, ground safety, corporate sales, architects, tactical planners, flight crew coordinators and more.
The new jobs at the airline are part of a hiring blitz for the summer to fill 5,000 positions as JetBlue increases flights out of New York from 200 to 300 daily and expands operations to Canada for the first time later this year.
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, believes JetBlue’s commitment to Queens is further testimony to the borough as a national transportation hub.
“The Queens Chamber of Commerce is not only honored to have JetBlue as a corporate member, but also supports all their initiatives to hire folks from Queens,” said Grech.
Grech said that JetBlue will be adding a minority- or women-owned component in its hiring efforts for its vendor partners too.
