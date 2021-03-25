When the public learned of an internal document in which JetBlue Airways discussed possibly moving jobs from Long Island City to Florida, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) considered it important enough to place a call to CEO Robin Hayes.
Schumer says he has appealed to JetBlue’s historic ties to the city and the company said it is evaluating options in the boroughs and elsewhere between now and 2023, when its lease expires. The story was first reported by the New York Post.
And if the massive tax increase proposals being floated in the state Legislature have played a part in JetBlue’s thinking, Gov. Cuomo may have signaled that he is ready to take on the state Senate and Assembly.
JetBlue employes about 1,300 people in its offices at 27-01 Queens Plaza North and another 7,000 in the city.
“JetBlue has always said it best: since their start up in 1998, to their first flight from JFK in 2000, their home, heart and soul have always remained in New York,” Schumer said in a press release.
“The purpose of my call to Mr. Hayes was simply to remind him that JetBlue’s roots and its future are here in New York,” Schumer said. “With the critical pandemic relief dollars we just delivered on to help save airlines like JetBlue, and the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers they already employ, the airline should actually clear the runway to grow here, not recede. Bottom line, I am confident JetBlue will remain New York’s hometown airline for a long time to come.”
JetBlue, in a statement to the Chronicle, said it is proud to be the only passenger airline based in New York City.
“Our current lease in Long Island City expires in July 2023,” the company said. “We are now reviewing our options in the current real estate market and considering how our space requirements may evolve in a hybrid work environment post-pandemic. We have terrific options in both New York and Florida, and are exploring a number of paths, including staying in Long Island City, moving to another space in New York City, and/or shifting a to-be-determined number of New York-based roles to our existing campuses in Florida.” JetBlue has existing operations in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“Regardless of our support team footprint in New York, we remain committed to our ambitious growth plans at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark,” the statement said.
The Chronicle did not hear back from the offices of U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), in whose district the Jetblue offices sit, or state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) when it sought comment.
On Monday, Gov. Cuomo and Budget Director Robert Mujica said projections for the budget due on April 1 have changed drastically since Cuomo’s Jan. 19 proposal that had massive cuts amidst the uncertainty of things like the timing and amount of a federal bailout to cover a then-$15 billion deficit.
The state Assembly and Senate have proposed double-digit spending and tax increases. Mujica said right now they have the funding to restore all of Cuomo’s original cuts.
“So as of right now we have the resources necessary so that there would be no cuts in the Governor’s Budget so you wouldn’t require any significant level of tax increases to pay for the restorations,” Mujica said in a statement on the governor’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.