After the House of Representatives passed a bill that would increase direct payments to individuals to $2,000, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) sent out a press release keeping up the pressure on Senate Republicans.
“Now, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans must choose if they will join us and support this bill to help struggling Americans or if they will continue to be missing in action,” he said in a written statement.
Jeffries initially held a press briefing last Thursday morning attacking House Republicans after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) blocked the Democrats’ attempt to pass $2,000 stimulus checks earlier that day.
On Monday, the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the CASH Act, which would increase the second round of federal direct payments. The chamber approved the move in a 275-134 vote.
President Trump’s criticism of the Covid relief bill last week and call to increase the direct payment to individuals has put pressure on Republicans in Congress to adjust the sum after they negotiated down what was offered in the bill, which the president signed over the weekend.
The Covid relief bill extends unemployment benefits to workers that were set to expire last weekend, adds a federal eviction moratorium and includes another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The next move for the effort to pump up the stimulus checks to $2,000 lies in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made an attempt to increase the direct payment by changing the omnibus spending bill that included Covid relief through a unanimous consent request on the Senate floor, but McConnell objected to the request.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) said he will filibuster an override of Trump’s defense bill veto unless the Senate holds a vote on the CASH Act, which is expected to happen later this week.
Trump has reportedly backed Sanders’ bid to force a vote in the Senate on the increased stimulus payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.