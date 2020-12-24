Jeffries pressures Republicans to pass $2,000 stimulus checks

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) held a press briefing Thursday morning attacking House Republicans after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) blocked the Democrats’ attempt to pass $2,000 stimulus checks earlier in the day.
President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Covid relief bill on Tuesday and call to increase the direct payment to individuals has thrown his signature of the legislation into doubt after it passed both houses of Congress on Monday.
On Thursday, House Democrats went to the chamber and introduced a bill that would increase the direct payments to $2,000 from the $600 agreed to in the stimulus plan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) attempted to pass the bill through a process called a unanimous consent request, which requires bipartisan agreement.
“The reason why we’re not able to pass the CASH Act today is because House Republicans have blocked it even though their president supposedly supports it,” said Jeffries, who did not hold back against his Republican colleagues.
“While they continue to bend the knee to a wannabe Dictator with authoritarian tendencies — you have the president saying ‘Let’s increase direct payment assistance to the American people from $600 to $2,000,” and the House Republicans object. Something is very wrong with these people,” said Jeffries.
The Covid relief bill that passed Congress extends unemployment benefit benefits to workers that are set to expire this weekend, adds a federal eviction moratorium and includes another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Jeffries ended the video by saying that Democrats will try again with a roll call vote on the Cash Act Dec. 28, when the House also plans a vote to override Trump’s veto on the National Defense Authorization Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.