U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) said recently he hopes he can harness President Biden’s zeal to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure in order to initiate an environmental project in South Queens.
Last Tuesday, the congressman joined Community Board 10’s monthly meeting to pitch a resiliency project for Spring Creek South.
Jeffries is hoping to get a $3 million project feasibility study that would be focused on providing ecosystem and coastal management benefits to be funded in Biden’s first budget or through another funding process specifically for community projects.
Given the fact that the Biden administration has indicated it wants to try to invest significantly in rebuilding infrastructure, Jeffries said he wants to make sure he is “able to finally advance the ball with respect to Spring Creek South.”
Jeffries and state legislators have been angling to kickstart a resiliency project in the area for years.
In 2015, the state Department of Environmental Conservation advanced the Spring Creek South project under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hazard mitigation grant program that was aimed at creating wetlands by moving around soil and creating a berm. But after it was submitted to FEMA, it was not approved to move forward to phase two, to the disappointment of many Howard Beach residents.
In 2020, Jeffries was able to secure a study in the Water Resources Development Act legislation aimed at providing “timely and well-considered recommendations for providing ecological benefits and reducing the risk of storm damage” in Howard Beach.
Now he wants to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to launch another study that would initiate a project to provide coastal restoration for hundreds of acres of degraded habitat in the Spring Creek area.
“Bottom line is that this project would provide resiliency and improve sustainability of the shoreline in front of your community,” said USACE project manager Lisa Baron, who presented at the meeting.
Jeffries said that to get the community project funding it will be helpful to get letters of support from the community board and various other community groups.
Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton was immediately supportive.
“We’ll work with the community groups to get them and to get the points that will be the most effective made,” she said.
