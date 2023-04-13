The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning will present its third annual 10-Minute Film Festival on April 22 at 7 p.m.
Out of a pool of 249 submissions, 10 emerging independent film directors will have their work screened at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave., before a peer jury and an audience who will choose who out of the crop will walk away with cash awards immediately following the festival, according to JCAL spokesman and local filmmaker Tyrel Hunt, a member of the committee.
The winning filmmaker will receive $750, the runner up will get $500 and there will also be an audience award of $500.
The other jurors include Xhosa Fray-Chinn, a Brooklyn-based artist, filmmaker and photographer whose work centers on the Black experience, and Lonai Mosley, a visual artist, writer, videographer, director, web producer, actress and voice actress who lives in Howard Beach.
Hunt is excited about the event.
“I’m thrilled to help amplify the work of [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] filmmakers via this event,” Hunt told the Chronicle. “As a juror, I’m looking for stories with a lot of heart that are distinctive, original, and entertaining.”
Before the screening begins, the festival will kick off with an opening reception, according to JCAL. The showcase will then be followed with a question-and-answer session spotlighting the accomplishments of producer panelists Luc Stephen, a Haitian-born Bostonian, a multi-hyphenate filmmaker, and Omarr A. Salgado, the Bronx co-founder of Fast Forward Films, a full-service production company that was established in February 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.