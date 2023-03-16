A Richmond Hill woman who was assaulting police officers while shouting and shaking a tambourine in Washington, DC, during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol was found guilty on felony and misdemeanor charges last Thursday.
Sara Carpenter, 53, a former NYPD officer, was convicted of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, which are both felonies, after a trial in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in DC.
In addition, she was charged with five misdemeanors, which include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the grounds or building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to an indictment.
As the U.S. Congress held a joint session to ascertain and count the 2020 electoral votes, which was disrupted by protesters who felt that former President Trump was robbed of the election, Carpenter was in the Capitol Rotunda captured on CCTV pushing up against and slapping officers multiple times for 34 minutes as they were guarding a hallway to the Senate chamber, according to DC prosecutors. She then started shaking her tambourine and shouting at them.
“I’m a f--cking animal,” screamed Carpenter, authorities said. Upon exiting, she said, “The breach was made. It needs to calm down now. Congress needs to come out. They need to certify Trump as president. This is our house.”
Carpenter was arrested on March 23, 2021 in Jamaica. A U.S. District Court judge scheduled her sentencing for July 14 back in Washington, DC.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that Carpenter could face up to 25 years in prison — the statutory maximum for the felonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.