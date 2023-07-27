Ahead of the Jamaica Arts & Music Summer Festival next Saturday, will be the annual JAMS Under the Stars concert at Rufus King Park on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m.
The evening will feature jazz, R&B, hip-hop and funk music on Jamaica Avenue from 150th to 153rd streets, according to Craig Crawford, the artistic director and host for JAMS, the massive open-air festival featuring more than 400 multicultural food, retail and independent vendors.
“We will have outreach from the FDNY and the Police Department,” Crawford told the Chronicle. “They will have career opportunities.”
On Aug. 5, 10 blocks will be closed to traffic on Jamaica Avenue from Parsons Boulevard to 170th Street for the vendors to showcase their goods, there will be live musical performances, a children’s play section and health programs at the festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crawford said.
“This is our 27th anniversary,” Crawford said. “There are so many diverse countries represented at the festival ... There are people from India, the Caribbean, Central and East Asia, Africa and Latin America. People from all walks of life come every year.”
Crawford said that JAMS is known for bringing people together through food, music and its festive atmosphere. In the course of the two days, there has been foot traffic of 133,000.
“People forget everything that is going around them and walk freely down 10 blocks of Jamaica Avenue,” he said. “Not only is there things for adults, but we have things for kids too.”
The kids block has a rock-climbing wall, a basketball hoop, games and a bouncy house.
“There is something there for everybody,” the host added. “You will taste food from every part of the world.”
The retail vendors are expected to have discounts for their products, and some of the independent entrepreneurs will be selling accessories, giving back massages and providing health products.
“There will also be blood pressure screenings, HIV testing and voter registrations,” he added.
Tyra Emerson, the executive director of Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, the nonprofit that is hosting the event, said that Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, located at 159-02 Jamaica Ave., will also have movie and concession discounts Aug. 4 to Aug. 8.
John Smith, a jazz guitarist; J Note, a gospel and R&B singer; Prest4time, a smooth jazz cover group; and Pastor David Wright and the Fellowship Mass Choir, performing music by Timothy Wright, the pastor’s late father, are expected to be there. Reggae acts Indigo General and Verdict Caribbean Flavor are also anticipated.
“I’m also playing saxophone both days,” Crawford said. “There will also be stilt walkers ... they will be 12 feet in the air.”
David Sinclair, a choreographer and dance instructor, will also be in attendance.
“He has choreographed for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj,” Crawford added.
