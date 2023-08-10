Craig Crawford was the host of the 27th annual Jamaica Arts & Music Summer Festival, which had music by the Amazin Ace drummers, last Saturday along the avenue.
Members of All Nations Apostalic Tabernacle in Jamaica, above center, had set up at the festival to offer hands-on prayers and blessings.
At left, Sgt. Khadija Faison of the 103rd Precinct was with Nat Valentine, the longtime official photographer for the JAMS Festival.
— Naeisha Rose, with reporting by Michael Shain
