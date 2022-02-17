Seniors at the Allen Community Senior Citizens Center in Jamaica had a visit from state Attorney General Tish James and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) during the facility’s Black History Valentine’s Day festivities, which included food, music, poetry and pop quizzes.
James and Williams gave out brownies, sweets and tips on how to help seniors, especially from fraud, during their trip to the center at 166-01 Linden Blvd.
“It’s a privilege to serve all of you,” said James, whose mother grew up nearby on Linden Boulevard. “You elected me four years ago, and we’ve been very busy.”
Since being elected to office in 2018, she said, she has launched an investigation into now former President Trump and taken on the National Rifle Association and bad actors who take advantage of senior citizens.
“Particularly during this Covid period, where you are essentially isolated,” said James, “individuals want to take advantage of your status and essentially of you to basically steal resources from you ... I will do everything in my power to ensure that you are safe.”
James said she prays for Mayor Adams’ success, but told her audience to make sure as citizens that they hold all elected officials accountable.
“You got to make sure that we are responsive and that we come to speak with you about the issues on the ground, and that we come to talk to you about our different responsibilities,” added James. “As the attorney general, I am basically the people’s lawyer.”
Online retailers were taking advantage of seniors and housing insecurity has continued to be another major issue for the elderly, according to James.
“I am particularly concerned about the amount of evictions of seniors and we are currently monitoring the situation,” said James. “I am working with advocates on the ground to see how many petitions for nonpayment have been filed.”
James also wants more resources for senior centers.
“We would like additional resources and additional services to seniors on a wide range of areas,” said James. “Having case workers and social workers and activities here and checking on them from time to time is necessary.”
Donna Atmore-Dolly, the executive director of the senior center, helped to organize the luncheon.
Atmore-Dolly says that pre-Covid, there used to be upwards of 125 seniors daily from within the facility and outside who shared the center, but post-Covid it is 60 with the pandemic safety protocols.
“The Allen nonprofit community program also has a domestic violence shelter and a food pantry,” said Atmore-Dolly. “I’m so honored that our attorney general and councilwoman would come out today ... we work hard to serve our seniors.”
The center has arts and crafts, which includes jewelry-making, Zumba and yoga sessions for its seniors.
With former Councilman Daneek Miller gone, Atmore-Dolly was happy that Williams used the time to introduce herself to the seniors.
“It’s Valentine’s Day and I just wanted to spread some love to our seniors,” said Williams, “and spend some time with our attorney general, who has been addressing a lot of the scams of our seniors.”
In Williams district — 27 — seniors get barraged with calls from people asking for money pretending to be loved ones or asking for personal information.
“Sometimes they are sending money to people who they shouldn’t be sending money to, or sharing personal information to people who they think are their family members,” said Williams. “The AG just held a meeting a few weeks ago, and I look forward to partnering with her office in hosting workshops.”
A major issue in District 27, which encompasses some or all of St. Albans, Jamaica, Queens Village and Hollis, is the lack of knowledge of the resources available for people in their area, added the councilwoman.
“Sometimes we have the resources, people are just not aware of it, so I do look forward to working with her office on some type of information initiative so that seniors can go to her office for those concerns,” she said.
While the seniors were thankful for the tips and the goods, they were also thankful for the food prepared by head chef Felix Weller, who made barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, steamed cabbage, cornbread, whole wheat bread, juice, milk and fruit for the Valentine’s lunch.
“They rate my food very well,” said Weller, a Kingston, Jamaica, native, about the seniors. “I’ve been serving them for 10 years.”
He said it felt good to see the politicians showing that they cared.
Marcia Brown, 58, a home health aide to 90-year-old Gloria Taylor, was also happy to see the politicians there.
“It puts a smile on their face,” said the aide, who has been serving Taylor for four years at her house.
Introducing the politicians to the seniors was Ronda Perkins, chair of the Senior Center Advisory Council. Gwendolyn Harrison managed the Valentine’s Day History Quiz, as Wanda Bolin, Dalton George, Carrie Gowans, Jackie White and Perkins read “Black History Facts” about Oprah, former PresidentBarack Obama and George Washington Carver, to name a few. Ramona McNeal did a Bible reading, and Shirley Johnson, Lautheree Gellespie and Brenda Dixon sang during the festivities. Trent Chen gave the closing remarks.
