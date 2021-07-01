State Attorney General Letitia James secured her largest monetary settlement since taking office in 2019 by delivering up to $230 million to the Empire State from Johnson & Johnson and barring the multinational health company and its subsidiaries, predecessors and successors from ever manufacturing or selling opioids anywhere in the nation.
Southeast Queens elected officials came out in support of James’ triumph after the June 28 announcment.
“I applaud Attorney General Letitia James and her team for this important legal victory,” state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) in an email. “The elimination of opioid manufacturing is critical to eradicating this crisis, and winning this significant restitution for the state also sends a clear message to other manufacturers. These actions will not only save lives, but also save thousands of families from experiencing the pain and hardship of a loved one’s addiction.”
State Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) agreed.
“The opioid crisis has claimed the lives of thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers of various racial and socioeconomic backgrounds, causing incalculable loss and devastation to families and communities across New York State,” Anderson said in a prepared statement. “Whether we are healing the wounds of the war on drugs or the opioid crisis, we must be resolute in our pursuit of justice for vulnerable communities. As we engage Johnson & Johnson during this current public health crisis of COVID-19, it is critically important to hold them to a high standard of transparency, accountability, and good ethics as they are not above reproach.”
Manufacturers mislead the public about the safety, efficacy and risk of their prescription opioids by using a “playbook” to push claims that opioids could improve the quality of life and cognitive function of its customers with false statements about the lack of addictiveness of their drugs, alleged the complaint.
Some manufacturers tried to hide addictiveness of the drugs by referring to symptoms as “pseudoaddiction” and then tried to encourage users to take more opioids to treat the problem and they used vast networks of sales representatives (detailers) to push deceptive advertisements by offering discount cards and other incentives to entice buyers to request their products, the complaint further alleged.
Distributors allegedly saw the “red flags,” but chose to engage in “fraud, willful misconduct, and gross negligence,” said the AG’s Office. The merchandisers for the opioids bought the controlled substance in bulk from the manufacturers to sell in massive shipments to licensed dispensers and specific pharmacies, which had a high percentage of prescriptions paid for in cash or written by a relatively small number of providers who were charged with or convicted of illegal prescribing.
Distributors in the suit include the McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc., according to James’ office. The manufacturers in the amended complaint include Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, members of the Sackler Family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control.
The other manufacturers include Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates (including its parent company Johnson & Johnson), Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates, Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates and Allergan Finance, LLC and its affiliates.
On June 29, James’ office announced that the cases against Purdue Pharma (and subsequently the Sackler family), Mallinckrodt and the Rochester Drug Cooperative are all now moving separately through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
“The opioid epidemic has ravaged families and communities across New York,” said James. “We found that pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors engaged in years of deceptive marketing about the risks of opioids and failed to exercise their basic duty to report suspicious behavior, leading to the crisis we are living with today.”
As the Sackler family and other defendants grew richer, the health of New Yorkers grew poorer and the state was left flipping the bill, according to James. The manufacturers and distributors are to blame for the opioid crisis.
“The eyes of the world are on New York today as we prepare to lay bare the callous and deadly pattern of misconduct these companies perpetrated as they dealt dangerous and addictive opioids across our state,” said James. “Thousands of New Yorkers have died and hundreds of thousands more have been ensnared by addiction, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy through countless families and communities in every corner of New York.”
Anderson believes the settlement money should be redistributed.
“We must advocate for the monies from this historic settlement to be invested directly in communities impacted by the opioid crisis,” said Anderson.
