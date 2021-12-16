Days after a Siena College Research Institute poll depicted that Gov. Hochul has continued to lead the Democratic primary field in the gubernatorial race, state Attorney General Tish James dropped out of the contest.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” said James on Twitter last Thursday. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.”
Most recently, James announced an up-to-$200 million settlement with Allergan, an opioid manufacturer, and ordered the company and its affiliates to no longer sell narcotics. More than $150 million of the funds will go toward opioid treatment and prevention centers throughout New York. Also, she was in the midst of a trial on Dec. 8, in which closing arguments were set to begin against Teva, another opioid manufacturer, and she is looking to secure more funds through the litigation.
“For more than two decades, opioids have wreaked havoc on New Yorkers and Americans across the nation — causing pain, addiction, and death,” said James.
Hochul led the SCRI poll with 36 percent of support on Dec. 7, while James had 18 percent, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams had 10 percent, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) had 6 percent backing, matching Mayor de Blasio. The remaining 24 percent of people polled were undecided.
“Hochul continues to have a double-digit lead over her opponents in the Democratic gubernatorial primary and, unlike what is often seen in early polls, it is not completely based on name recognition,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a statement. “After all, Hochul and James have very similar favorability ratings among all voters — with nearly identical favorability ratings among Democrats —and de Blasio is the most known — and most disfavored — candidate among all voters and with just Democrats.”
Weeks earlier, Data for Progress, a progressive data science group, measured the favorability of candidates in the Democratic field and the figures also had Hochul pulling ahead of James with a net 40 percent to the attorney general’s net 37 percent. Williams had a net 28 percent favorability, and Suozzi, who represents Long Island and a small section of Queens (mostly in Douglaston, Glen Oaks, Floral Park, Little Neck and Whitestone), had 11 percent favorability.
De Blasio was at net negative 26 percent favorability and Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, had net negative 6 percent favorability.
“I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do,” said James.
James’ announcement to run for governor nearly a month ago opened the floodgates for others to pursue the Attorney General’s Office, like Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Republican lawyer Michael Henry of Astoria.
“Attorney General Letitia James will now always remain an ‘Aspiring Governor’ after her disastrous performance in the gubernatorial race. I welcome her back to the race for Attorney General,” said Henry. “Our radical Attorney General didn’t impress New Yorkers and couldn’t even crack 20 percent in a recent Siena poll for Governor.
“New Yorkers want an attorney general who protects our state, who stands up against crime and corruption and who will finally seek justice for grieving families of Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal.”
Vanel dropped out on Dec. 13, saying “I support the awesome work and investigations that General James is leading in the office of NY Attorney General” [see a separate story on Vanel in this edition or at qchron.com]. Professor Zephyr Teahout of Fordham University, lawyer Daniel Goldman, state Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Port Chester) and Maria Vullo, a bank regulator, have also dropped out of the race.
The other candidates who filed with the state Board of Elections to run for the attorney general seat include lawyers Joseph Holland and John Sarcone of Manhattan.
District Attorneys Melinda Katz (Queens) and Eric Gonzalez (Brooklyn), state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Newburgh) were also said to be eyeing James’ seat, according to City & State, a political news outlet.
