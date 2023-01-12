A Southeast Queens teen will be shipping up to Boston next fall at little financial burden on her family.
Seventeen-year-old Leigh-Denae Atkins will be spending the next four years of her educational career at Boston College on a full-ride scholarship. The hours of effort she has put in both in the classroom at New Vision Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science IV in Springfield Gardens and out of it have put her in a position to thrive.
Her mother shared her laundry list of extracurriculars: membership with the gender empowerment initiative My Sister’s Keeper, time spent running DoorDash orders, operation of her own hair oil business and non-school-sanctioned learning of Spanish and Mandarin — she was recently selected a semifinalist for a National Security Language Initiative for Youth program that would have her studying the latter dialect in China or Taiwan this summer.
Atkins’ dedication has paid off with the Questbridge Scholarship to Boston College, an award valued at $300,000 over four years. She plans to study nursing, with hopes of becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist, inspired by a procedure performed when she was a child.
“Something was on my eye, and I had to go in and get surgery for it,” she said. “I fell in love with the anesthesiologist, because she was so nice and she was so warm. I was also really amazed that she knew just how much anesthetics I would need in order to not only stay asleep, but have a great sleep, and then just wake up.”
Her multilingual interest relates directly to her chosen line of work. Atkins says she wants to be able to understand her patients to the best of her ability, and thus has taken up the task of learning multiple languages.
“My outlook on life is to treat everyone as I would treat myself,” she said. “I just thought there’s no better way to treat someone that I couldn’t understand than to learn their language.”
Atkins came to America from Jamaica, the country, when she was a preteen, making a brief stop in Florida before settling in Jamaica, the community in Southeast Queens. She is not shy to admit, as she winds down her high school career, that schoolwork and volunteer hours are at the top of her priority list at the moment. When she does get free time, though, she likes to spend it cheerleading and whipping up delicacies.
“I bake every Monday, and I bring the treats in for my friends,” she said.
She admits her workload can wear her down, but what keeps her motivated is her family in the Caribbean nation and the chance to make a difference in the field of medicine.
“I am a teenager, so I do get tired,” she said. “I just want to, I guess, chill. It’s the thought that I can chill later that keeps me going.”
“This young lady is going places,” her mother, Tracy-Lee Massey, said in an email. “She is focused and driven. She deserves to be highlighted.”
