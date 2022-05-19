Two months after touring Jamaica to learn more about issues in the area, Borough President Donovan Richards launched a task force last Thursday to help improve the downtown hub.
The Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council, which is co-chaired by Richards and Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), also consists of U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St.Albans), Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Council Majority Whip and Transportation Chair Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest).
The purpose of the task force is to streamline communication with stakeholders, which also include city and state offices and agencies, business improvement districts, chambers of commerce, the Greater Jamaica Development Group, York College, the Association for a Better New York and Community Board 12, to fast-track projects that would support the area’s commercial hub, enhance the quality of life for residents and upgrade transportation, according to the BP’s Office.
“We carefully listened to the Downtown Jamaica community about the issues impacting the quality of life in the neighborhood and are committing to make sure they are addressed quickly and comprehensively,” Richards said in a prepared statement. “Our Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council will work diligently to ... make it an even better place to live, work and visit. The Council will not rest until Downtown Jamaica reaches its fullest potential as a thriving commercial, residential and transportation hub.”
Williams sees the task force as a way to make Downtown Jamaica thrive as a place where people want to work, play and dine.
“Jamaica is one of the most important economic hubs in Southeast Queens and plays a vital role in New York City’s economy,” Williams said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to improve Downtown Jamaica by leveraging our collective resources. I look forward to ... make sure this vibrant part of our borough is even better than what it already is.”
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech is excited about the task force.
“As a board member of both the Rufus King Manor House and the York College Foundation, I know all too well the challenges that we face in this area of downtown Jamaica,” Grech told the Queens Chronicle via email. “I see it and sense it on my regular visits to the area. As we turn the corner on the pandemic we continue to beat the drum of public safety first and foremost among all things. We firmly believe there can be no prosperity without public safety.
“All the pieces of the economic puzzle are in place; we just need to assemble them properly efficiently and equitably.”
The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce also wants the downtown area to be prosperous.
“The SEQ Chamber of Commerce’s number one priority is to improve the health and wellness of our community,” SEQCC Executive Director Roxanne Simone Lord Marcelle told the Chronicle via email. “That encompasses the cleanliness and safety of Southeast Queens.”
The Jamaica Center Business Improvment District is thrilled to be a part of the task force.
“One of the biggest challenges facing downtown Jamaica’s ability to stay ahead of the game is its crumbling pedestrian infrastructure,” Jennifer Furioli, executice director of JCBID, said via emai. “A full replacement of the sidewalks, crosswalks and inequitable tree canopy will go far into ensuring shopper safety, beautifying downtown and bringing in additional investment into our storefronts and public spaces.”
In the announcement, Richards also said the task force would form a localized business grant program and incubator, identify safety improvments at the Jamaica Center and Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway stops, establish an Open Street on 165th Street, beautify the bus terminal and tweak the Jamaica Avenue busway, which over 90 business owners say has disrupted foot traffic to their stores.
Leran Ruben of Beverly Hills Furniture in Jamaica thinks the busway does not need to be tweaked, but eliminated altogether.
“What does tweaking the busway mean?” Ruben said to the Chronicle via email. “The busway was installed in November and has a shell of a program feel with no enforcement of traffic or parking. Signs have been removed and it’s just chaos. So what does tweaking it mean?”
Busways were created in Downtown Jamaica to speed up traffic, but city workers frequently park in the lanes leaving the area hard to navigate through, according to business owners. Signs were also initially put up to direct motorists off Jamaica Avenue and have driven away customers as a result.
“There is no busway being enforced or monitored,” added Ruben. “Signs came down and it’s only confusion. It’s a ghost of a program that’s not being attended to.”
The task force has only had one meeting, so any plans for projects are still in the early stages.
