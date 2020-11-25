Melvin Doby, known to family, friends and neighbors as Mel, passed away from Covid-19 in April. To honor the former police officer and community activist, the street on which he lived may soon be named after him.
“He worked to improve the quality of life of his community,” Jesse Rosenbaum said at the Nov. 15 Community Board 8 meeting in which the idea was presented.
The proposal to co-name Foothill Avenue west of Francis Lewis Boulevard to its end was accompanied with a 128-signature petition. It was passed unanimously by both the Transportation Committee and the full community board.
CB 8 board member Marc Haken proposed the co-naming shortly after Doby succumbed to the virus in the spring at the age of 68. The two were colleagues, each serving as the president of their respective Hilltop Village Co-op sections.
“He came up with all sorts of ideas to bring his section together and bring all 900 apartments together,” Haken said of Doby, who also served on the Presidents’ Co-op and Condo Council.
Doby hosted movie nights for Section 1 every Friday night, Haken recalled, and paid for all his guests’ popcorn from his own pocket. The annual street fair, which would have celebrated its fourth summer this past year but was canceled due to the pandemic, was born from a vision Doby had. Hilltop Family Funday, complete with entertainment, children’s play houses and ice cream, took place on the two-block stretch of Foothill Avenue that Haken suggested be renamed in Doby’s memory.
In addition to working closely with his neighbors, Doby was an active member of the Pentecostal House of Prayer for All People in Brooklyn. He served as church administrator.
Doby was an NYPD officer and served as a first responder to the Sept. 11 attacks. He started out as a patrol officer in Brooklyn and later moved to the Highway Department until his retirement in 2002.
“He had a very calm, easygoing way. I used to try and picture him as a motorcycle cop with the boots and it seemed oxymoronic. I never heard him yell, never heard him get upset,” Haken said. “We didn’t always agree and I tend to get a little steamy, but he never did. He was a cool, calm guy.”
With the community board’s unanimous support, the proposal will be taken before the City Council for a final decision. Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) has already thrown his support behind the co-naming, and had even attended its presentation before the Transportation Committee.
“Mel Doby was a dedicated co-op president who was a leader not only of his own co-op but also within the Presidents’ Council of Cooperatives and Condominiums; he showed constant concern for his residents and used his voice to advocate for housing-related issues across the city,” Grodenchik told the Chronicle in an email. “His recent passing was tragic, and I look forward to introducing legislation to co-name a street corner in his memory.”
