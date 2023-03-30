Ahead of the start of the baseball season today, Thursday, the New York Mets held a What’s New at Citi Field event last week, which displayed the range of new food offerings that people can expect at the stadium later this summer.
While there were different eateries throughout the city featured on March 23, one Jamaica establishment was among the Queens food establishments that was selected this year.
The Nourish Spot, located at 107-05 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., will have a few stands at the sports facility later this year, according to Dawn Kelly, the CEO and founder of the all-natural juice bar and healthy food joint.
Kelly created The Nourish Spot nearly six years ago after her corporate job was eliminated and she was simultaneously going on a health journey, which she decided to turn into a business. Now she is excited to see the fruit of her labor grow as her goods will be found at Citi Field.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity,” Kelly said. “I feel like it is a heavy responsibility because we are the second Black-owned business to have an opportunity like this at Citi Field. I also want to make sure that we represent the Southeast Queens community and our culture well.”
Guests at the stadium will have the chance to try her limeade, smoothies and hearty food options, Kelly told the Chronicle.
“We hope those that follow a vegan or healthier option feel seen or validated,” Kelly said.
She will be sharing her recipes with a chef partner who will create her food and drinks and hire staff to recreate it.
“We will be training them and doing oversight to make sure they maintain the product as we would,” she added.
Jade Duncan, Kelly’s daughter, is the chief operating officer and co-founder of The Nourish Spot, a chef and a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales.
“I’m excited to tackle on a new adventure,” Duncan told the Chronicle. “The more people who get to see me means there are more people we can introduce healthy food items.”
Stadiums are a health food desert, said Duncan, who was one of Kelly’s motivations to improve her eating habits.
“They don’t usually have healthier items at sports games or stadiums, so this gives people the opportunity to start rethinking the food landscape,” Duncan said.
At Johnson & Wales, Duncan said she learned the importance of nutrition, which expanded her outlook on foods and trying new ingredients.
“It introduced me to new cultures ... new things to mix and match,” Duncan added. “We are doing this to keep the people in our community healthy, generational wealth for our family and ... I love the concept we have and how it’s grown and continues to grow.”
Duncan thanked Steve Cohen, the Mets owner, for the chance to be at Citi Field, located at 41 Seaver Way within Flushing Meadows Corona Park and next to Willets Point.
“It was a pleasure to have this dream actualized,” she said. “We met Mr. Cohen on Jan. 29 and we are now going to have our concept here at Citi Field.”
Kelly was also thankful for Cohen’s gamble on adding a health food joint at the stadium.
“I appreciate him for having an open mind and an open heart,” said the entrepreneur.
Kelly said that while at the What’s New event she also met celebrity chefs Sunny Anderson and Marc Murphy.
“It was fun,” she added. “They came over and spoke with me and we took photos with them.”
The Nourish Spot will be open at Citi Field from July 14 through Sept. 3.
