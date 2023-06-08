Adrienne Whaley, the executive and creative director of the Queens Underground International Film Festival, will host three movie nights this month in Jamaica.
On Saturday, June 10, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at The Harvest Room event space at 90-40 160 St., the films that will be screened are “In Your Head,” directed by Elaina Crockett; “Tsunami Z” by filmmaker Jennifer Thompson-Watson; and “The Advice,” directed and written by Ben Dorsey, according to Whaley.
“With drama, comedy, action, sci-fi and poetry movie shorts, videos and episodes, all of the projects have been produced by extremely creative independent filmmakers and cannot be found in the box office or online,” Whaley said via email.
The first movie night will include a Family Movie Feud Game with Na’Quel Games, a company that has a variety of interactive games.
The second movie night is June 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Raymour & Flanigan at 168-23 Jamaica Ave. The featured films are “Oceans of Thoughts” with poetry by Rosalind Severin McClean; “Betts,” directed by Ashley Tyler; “You Don’t Know Jack,” written by Milton Tremayne Goff; and “The Yarborough’s Way,” produced by Ben Dorsey.
The last slate of films will screen on June 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at King Manor Museum at 150-03 Jamaica Ave. They include the documentary “Como El Agua (Like Water)” by Onel Mulet; “My Dear,” directed by Creed Life; “Everybody Knows,” starring and directed by Londi Brooks; episodes of the series “Chateau Laurier,” created by James Stewart; “Lunch with Leslie,” written by Rodney Smith; “Don’t Take It Personal,” produced by Andre Walker; and “The Legend of the Lake,” written and directed by Chloe Hetzel.
“The summer selection is exciting and fun and highlights amazing talented indie producers, directors, actors and film crews,” Whaley said.
In September 2023, Whaley will take on a new role as a film distributor.
“Many of our independent filmmakers have contracted with us for placement on various streaming networks beginning with the International QuaHZ TV Network,” she said. “We’re thrilled to become a part of the QuaHZ TV family and look forward to helping our filmmakers take the next step and expand their viewership.”
