Members of a Southeast Queens community were left conflicted during a rally Saturday at 11 a.m., as once again they felt they were carrying the burden of decisions made by lawmakers from the city all the way up to the executive branch.
More than 50 people stood across the street from the Crowne Plaza JFK Airport New York City on July 22, to air their grievances about migrants being housed at the hotel, located at 138-10 135 Ave. in Jamaica, which is being used as a humanitarian emergency response and relief center.
Hosting the gathering was Aracelia Cook, president of the 149th Street South Ozone Park Civic Association.
“We need to send a message to the mayor,” Cook said. “While we are sympathetic of the plight of asylum seekers, however, we are more sympathetic to what we need in our community and what we need is ... to stop bursting at the seams. That is why we are here in solidarity.”
At a recent Community Board 12 meeting, Carlene Thorbs, the chairwoman, said that Community District 12, comprising City Council districts 27, 28 and 29, and all or part of Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans and Springfield Gardens, has 29 homeless shelters.
“I would like for our elected officials to speak to us and tell us why we in the Southeast area have 29 transitional houses and growing. That is including the sanctuary hotels,” Cook said. “The sad thing about the Crowne Plaza hotel, on Monday they told the workers they are closing the hotel. By Wednesday, they had to have all of their belongings out. They are out of a job ... they have opened [the hotel] as a HERRC center. Is that fair to the community at large? Enough is enough. We have to stop the bleeding of Southeast Queens.”
The website for the Crowne Plaza said it’s permanently closed.
Many residents said since the hotel became a sanctuary for migrants, they have received tickets from the city Department of Sanitation ranging from $100 to $150, because of the litter left on their yards. Some of the women who work late at night and wait for the bus or an Uber to get to their place of employment said they are fearful because of the loitering of asylum seekers, who are out until 2 or 3 a.m. Some say they are concerned about them panhandling with children.
Some of the homeowners across the street from the hotel said they didn’t know the migrants were going to be placed at the Crowne Plaza and didn’t even know what a HERRC was.
“It’s not fair what is happening to the property values,” Cook said. “It’s definitely going to go down. Your property taxes are going up. Queens has the highest taxes.”
According to tax-rates.org, Queens has the second-highest median property tax ($2,914), and is only behind Manhattan ($5,813) citywide.
Cook said that community leaders should have a seat at the table when the mayor makes decisions about housing migrants.
“So that you hear the concerns of what we see on a daily basis,” the civic leader added. “We want them, every elected official, to go around these places and see what is going on.”
Jonathan Turner, a neighbor of the Crowne Plaza, which is just northeast of the junction of the Van Wyck Expressway and Belt Parkway, said he doesn’t feel safe with having his kid, mother or grandmother outside when he sees migrants loitering.
“There are too many people congregating at the back of the hotel,” Turner said. “We don’t feel safe in our own community. They are smoking weed and they are outside past the hour they are supposed to be.”
Turner, who lives at 154th Street and 137th Avenue, said he has spoken to the hotel managers about enforcing curfew.
Michelle Mosley, another resident, thinks that Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital in Queens Village would be a better spot for the migrants.
“Creedmoor doesn’t house a lot of people with mental health issues anymore — they still have a section over there — but it is a large enough piece of property where it takes you forever to get out of there. So why couldn’t you house them over there. Those people got together with their community board and the Queens Borough President at a press conference.”
Eastern Queens residents held a press conference outside Community Board 13’s office in Queens Village with several elected officials to raise their concerns about the mayor’s intention to place migrants at the grounds of the psychiatric hospital. They also were confused about what will happen to a mixed-use redevelopment that they along with Empire State Development spent months workshopping.
Mayor Adams announced on Wednesday that Creedmoor will house up to 1,000 single men as the number of asylum seekers in the city now surpasses 56,200.
The city will construct a HERRC in a parking lot within Creedmoor, the mayor said.
Thirty minutes into Saturday’s rally, City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) joined the assembly and read a statement from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), whose district encompasses the hotel.
“I understand the concerns around the quality and the availability of services of those who are in the care of shelter facilities and the impact those facilities have on our neighborhoods,” Brooks-Powers read. “Southeast Queens has shown compassion ... [but] it can’t be left standing alone on a national and citywide responsibility. We need the federal government’s assistance and the city to find the solution on shelter and housing on an equitable basis across all five boroughs.”
Brooks-Powers said that Adams went to Washington, DC, with a delegation to raise her concerns with the federal government about the migrants in her district. She credited Adams with securing $75 million in funding for migrant aid but said the speaker realizes that is not enough to tackle the issue.
Brooks-Powers, who is a district over from Adams, said she understands the concerns of the citizens.
She has asked for a moratorium on homeless shelters in the 31st District, which she represents, but was met with more shelters. She also said she found out about a hangar at JFK being used as a shelter for migrants less than 24 hours before the mayor made an announcement about it in June.
“I have countless text messages with the administration asking for better communication,” said the majority whip. “There were feces in the water in Harlem, so that night we received 24 hours’ notice that we will be getting a HERRC facility in Southeast Queens.”
She along with other elected officials made two requests to meet with the Adams administration about the migrant situation.
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) were at the rally 30 minutes after Brooks-Powers.
Anderson said he also dealt with learning about shelters less than 24 hours before they were occupied.
Sanders suggested that leaders of every civic group get together to get concessions from the mayor to address quality-of-life issues and to get free cleanup services for the garbage in the area.
During the rally, two cars sped by 135th Avenue, which becomes the Van Wyck Expressway Service Road, and a tree branch fell — illustrating the residents’ concerns.
“It is customary that if you give people a lump of coal, you are supposed to put something on it to make the whole thing well,” Sanders said. “If you can’t do something about that, then where are our community centers? You should be building a pool over here.”
Along with DSNY cleanups, Sanders said the city should also be cutting the overgrown branches in the area, adding speed humps to prevent speeding, installing LED lights so that people can feel safer at night, adding more frequent bus service to accommodate residents who are sharing them with the migrants and enforcing the curfew at the shelter to prevent loitering.
“You should be talking about something positive,” he added. “Whatever the community needs.”
