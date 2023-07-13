Despite performing all around the world, jazz musician Kofi Hunter has never taken the stage at a large-scale event in his hometown.
That will change July 22, when Hunter and his band will be one of the four acts performing at the Southeast Queens Jam Fest at Rufus King Park in Jamaica.
“I’m going to give it my all,” Hunter, primarily a conga player, told the Queens Chronicle. “This is a great opportunity to play for my people in my hometown. I don’t get a lot of opportunities to play in Queens, especially in Southeast Queens or Jamaica.”
The free festival, hosted by the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning and set to start at 3 p.m., is a culmination of JCAL’s Riddim Section, a live music series that draws from various cultures across the World’s Borough.
It was conceived in 2020 after the Covid-19 lockdown and will also include performances from Steven Kroon, the Angels Caribbean Band and Bartlett Contemporaries.
Kroon is a Latin jazz musician, who has performed with the likes of Luther Vandross, Ron Carter, Aretha Franklin and Lady Gaga. The Angels Caribbean Band performs a mix of various musical styles from the West Indies, and Bartlett Contemporaries is an urban band with a fresh explosive sound, according to the JCAL.
Jam Fest, now in its fourth year, is separate from JAMS, the annual Jamaica Arts and Music Summer Festival, held in early August.
Aside from being a conga player, Hunter is also a master of ceremonies, vocalist, composer and budding actor.
Growing up, said Hunter, 37, there weren’t too many performance venues in the Jamaica area, so he often brought his talents to Manhattan or Brooklyn.
“I put together a great band of young jazz musicians who are really talented,” Hunter said.
His band consists of Joshua Simpson on the drums, Jeremiah Edwards on bass, Cameron Campbell on the keyboards, Quinton Zoto on the guitar and vocalist Georgia Heers.
“I’m hoping that we are going to have a great time,” said the conga player. “We are still putting music together.”
While Hunter did not share the complete song list of what his band intends to play, he did say some music from his album, “Nation Time,” which was released Aug. 21, 2020, will be featured.
“I like the element of surprise,” he said.
Hunter’s album was inspired by protests that took place during the height of the pandemic in 2020 after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who were killed by police in a botched raid and from a knee on the neck, respectively.
“As the great Nina Simone said, ‘An artist’s duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times,’” said Hunter, who included chants from the protests in his album. “I wanted to create a sonic archive or snapshot of everything that was happening at that time from protests that were happening in my neighborhood. I was able to get some recordings overseas in Ghana from a memorial.”
Ghana held memorials in support of the protests for George Floyd in June 2020.
“I want to take people on a journey in a cinematic way, but with music,” Hunter said. “I just wanted to create music that expressed how my peers, as well as my neighbors and I were feeling. It was like a call to action. I released it independently. It was self-funded and self-released.”
Hunter said he is looking forward to connecting with his neighbors musically.
“Everybody, come ready to dance, come ready to sing and enjoy the event,” he said.
