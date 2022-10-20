A Jamaica man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 1976 killing of an 81-year-old World War 1 veteran.
Ralph Motta, 75, faces 20 years in prison.
State Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder indicated that he would sentence the defendant on Nov. 7.
The cold case marks the first successful use of forensic genetic genealogy in New York City, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Tuesday.
The remains of George Clarence Seitz were found under concrete in the backyard of Motta’s Richmond Hill home in March 2019. The body had been dismembered at the neck, shoulders and hips, according to the DA’s Office.
The chief medical examiner was able to determine a DNA profile based on the remains but local, state and national databases were unable to identify any relatives.
In 2020, the DA’s Office and the NYPD sought the assistance of a private lab, Othram Laboratories, which used advanced DNA testing to produce a comprehensive genealogical profile. They handed those over to the FBI, which generated leads, and investigators were eventually able to contact family members of Seitz.
“It is precisely for cases such as this one that I created the Cold Case Unit when I became Queens District Attorney,” Katz said in a statement.
An investigation found that Seitz went missing in December 1976 after leaving his home in Jamaica on his way to get a haircut.
Evidence revealed that Motta fatally stabbed Seitz in the head after he robbed him of nearly $8,000.
Seitz was reportedly a recluse and known to carry thousands of dollars on him at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.