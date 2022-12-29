Electeds climbing the ranks, once-in-a-blue-moon phenomena and revitalization efforts in the commercial hub of Downtown Jamaica headlined the first part of 2022 in Southeast Queens.
January
Civic leaders and community members protested a proposed apartment building, to be built at 146-93 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Springfield Gardens.
Community Board 13 voted 32-0, with no abstentions, to oppose the construction.
“We understand that [the developer] has to make a dollar, but not at the expense of the community,” CB 13 Chair Bryan Block said.
Mayor Adams made the 103rd Precinct one of his first stops after being sworn in on Jan. 1, the same precinct where he was “arrested and beat as a child.”
He addressed issues related to public safety and the ongoing pandemic.
New City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) was sworn in to her new role on Jan. 5. She is the first Black speaker in Council history.
Adams tabbed fellow Southeast Queens Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) to be majority whip, responsible for rounding up Democratic votes on pieces of legislation.
“My No. 1 priority is to make sure that I’m delivering for the 31st Council District,” Brooks-Powers said. “Those are my bosses that sent me to City Hall to advocate on their behalf ... by being the majority whip I get to work with 50 other Council members and discuss legislation that impacts the city, but also come to the table and represent my district in a real way.”
Southeast Queens elected officials spent Martin Luther King Day honoring the civil rights icon and distributing personal protective equipment and Covid-19 kits to residents, while area hospitals, including Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, experienced a surge of patients suffering as a result of the Omicron variant.
Two mothers, one from Jamaica, gave birth to naturally conceived triplets two days apart.
Luz Cruz, the Southeast Queens resident, had her babies on Nov. 9, 2021, while Yazmin Hoyos Pe–a had hers on Nov. 11, 2021.
Naturally conceived triplets are a once-in-10,000-pregnancies phenomenon, according to a Jamaica Hospital Medical Center spokesperson.
“I planned on having one baby,” Cruz said. “I get three babies and it was a surprise for me and my family.”
Members of the FDNY and NYPD’s Special Ops team saved a pair of young people, one 12 years old and one 16 years old, after they fell through the ice at Baisley Pond Park.
February
Newly appointed city Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim, a Queens native himself, held his first walkthrough in the borough along the Jamaica Avenue corridor with Councilmembers Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens) and Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
“Engaging with business owners face to face, hearing their concerns, and meeting them on their terms is why SBS exists in the first place,” Kim told the Chronicle via email.
Tracey Rho, a Cambria Heights resident, was selected Ms. Black New York USA at the end of 2021, and the Chronicle spoke with her ahead of her scheduled appearance in the Ms. Black USA competition in August.
The 113th Precinct held a candlelight vigil in Rochdale to honor Det. Jason Rivera and Det. Wilbert Mora, the two officers killed after responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Jan. 21.
A Tribe Called Quest, the hip-hop group formed in St. Albans, was nominated for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Downtown Jamaica business owners shared with the Chronicle stories of their struggles following the implementation of bus lanes along Archer and Jamaica avenues.
Leran Ruben, owner of Beverly Hills Furniture at 149-01 Jamaica Ave., expressed frustration over the lack of ticketing for vehicles with city placards parking in areas designated for truck loading and unloading.
“Nobody is going to get ticketed,” he said. “Nobody cares.”
The Rev. Simone Lord Marcelle moved her juice bar from Kew Gardens to Jamaica, citing the need for healthy food options in the Southeast Queens area.
Kimeila Campbell, native of the country Jamaica who moved to Queens’ Jamaica when she was 2 years old, launched her youth-entrepreneur-focused magazine “You’re Never Too Young” on her 14th birthday.
State Attorney General Letitia James and Councilmember Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) stopped by the Allen Community Senior Citizens Center to hand out Valentine’s Day treats.
Homelawn Street in Jamaica was co-named “Little Bangladesh Avenue” on Feb. 21.
March
Business owners in Downtown Jamaica continued to have trouble with the same parking- and busway-related issues that were plaguing them the month prior, even after Ruben met with representatives from the city Department of Transportation and the NYPD crime lab, employees for which were allegedly using their placards to park in the loading zones.
“But, when you go outside, I don’t see any improvement,” he said.
Classes were canceled for a day at York College following a bomb threat called in on March 7.
The city announced “Habitat Net Zero,” a project aimed at converting 13 houses previously owned by the New York City Housing Authority into 16 affordable homes in Rochdale.
Borough President Donovan Richards participated in a walking tour along Jamaica Avenue on March 11, citing a need to look into long-term solutions for revitalizing the corridor.
“What we have discussed is putting together a task force,” he said. “This can’t just be a one-day tour. We need to meet monthly, not to just talk, but to incentivize the agencies to do some improvements here as well.”
The city announced the completion of a four-year-long sewer project that finished under budget, but some community members were less than thrilled about its cascading effects.
“There were a lot of damages to property,” United Neighbors Civic Association of Jamaica President Joyce Denny said. “All my members and people in the community have called me to complain about them.”
The city Department of Design and Construction said work was to begin on the development of the Parsons-Archer pedestrian plaza, to be completed in summer 2023.
JetBlue announced a plan to hire 5,000 people by the summertime. As part of the plan, the airline said it would increase its flights out of New York from 200 to 300 daily by the warmer months.
Brooks-Powers shared with the Chronicle some of the findings of her tour of the city’s 51 Council districts as part of her role as chairperson of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
“It’s eye-opening,” she said. “There are communities that have higher pedestrian fatalities than others. This tour is going to help determine what helps to make sure that we have fewer fatalities versus the ones that don’t.”
The MTA released a revised plan for the rework of the borough’s bus system, following a 2019 proposal that was panned by the public and elected officials.
April
Two fires devastated commercial buildings in Jamaica. The first tore through 101 Plumbing & Electrical Supplies, located at 138-14 101 Ave. in Jamaica, forcing the building to be demolished, and the second struck a vacant two-story commercial building that was once used as a Nissan car dealership.
Residents called early in the month for the city to recognize Juneteenth, June 19, following the lead of the state and federal governments, and their wishes were granted on April 11, when Mayor Adams announced the day marking the end of slavery in America would be a paid city holiday.
“As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I stand on the shoulders of countless heroes and sheroes who put their lives on the line to secure a more perfect union,” Adams said in a statement. “Now is the time for me to do a small part and recognize one of our nation’s greatest wrongs.”
Brooks-Powers, Adams and Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn) penned a joint letter to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber in regard to the subway’s surveillance system following a mass shooting at the Sunset Park station in Brooklyn earlier in the month.
UNCA held a meeting with the city Department of Sanitation to discuss concerns related to illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles and pet cleanup in the area. Civic members also expressed concerns about sanitation workers not completing collections and neglecting to place garbage bins back in their yards.
Gov. Hochul celebrated the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Jamaica Muslim Center on April 21, spending time discussing youth drug overdoses and hate crimes against the Muslim community.
The Chronicle spoke with 25-year-old Suriah Iqbal of Ozone Park ahead of her run at the title of Miss New York USA in June.
After a six month wait, Mets seasonal employee and Richmond Hill resident Ralph Link received the unemployment benefits he had applied for in October of 2021.
Volunteers from National Grid, representatives from the offices of Williams and Richards and Partnership for Parks teamed up to clean up Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans on Earth Day. Seventy-five people gathered to clear trash, paint fences and spread mulch to prevent the growth of invasive weeds.
“We’re relying on the help of all our partners to ensure that parks and open spaces in every neighborhood of our city are clean, green and thriving,” Partnership for Parks Director Sabina Saragoussi said in an email.
A 61-year-old South Jamaica man was killed in a fire that tore through an illegally converted basement apartment on April 27.
May
Council Speaker Adams lambasted the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which Associate Justice Samuel Alito said Roe v. Wade must be overruled.
“This has been a most frightening and angering 12 hours,” Adams said. “A woman’s right to safe and reproductive health care is a fundamental human right of self-determination.”
Lord Marcelle, in her capacity as the executive director and founder of the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce, said she wanted to raise money for the revitalization of the Jamaica Avenue-Van Wyck E-subway station, located near Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
The city Department of Sanitation led a clean-up of garbage around the Hollis Long Island Rail Road station. The stop had been a site for illegal dumping, a problem that had been exacerbated since the start of the pandemic.
Mayor Adams honored Nirmala “Maria” Singh, a South Richmond Hill resident and founding board member of the South Queens Women’s March, for her efforts in organizing monthly food pantries and essentials distribution for women, children and gender-expansive people, particularly those facing gender-based violence.
Florence Ngwu, a 49-year-old mother of four, was killed after the driver of a stolen dump truck caused her to be pinned between two vehicles in South Jamaica on Mother’s Day.
“This death was the result of a senseless hit-and-run, which could have been prevented,” state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) said in a statement.
One of Sanders’ former staffers, Karine Jean-Pierre, was named White House Press Secretary on May 5. Jean-Pierre is a Queens Village native.
“I saw great potential in her when she held a leadership role on my staff and I see great potential in her now,” Sanders said in a statement.
Richards launched the Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council on May 12, aimed at streamlining communication with stakeholders to fast-track projects that would support the commercial hub.
The council is co-chaired by Richards and Williams, and features representatives from Congress, the state Legislature and the City Council.
“We carefully listened to the Downtown Jamaica community about the issues impacting the quality of life in the neighborhood and are committing to make sure they are addressed quickly and comprehensively,” Richards said in a statement.
Southeast Queens community leaders expressed concern about race-based violence following a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo that left 13 people dead, 11 of them Black.
“The racism issue has to be addressed to include the changing of some of these laws,” Chairman of the Rochdale Village board Clifton Stanley Diaz said.
Council Speaker Adams said the city needs to make an effort to address inequities, particularly in Black and Latino communities, during her first State of the City address, held at York College.
June
Elected officials, including James and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), joined their constituents in a Memorial Day celebration in Laurelton.
Fallen servicemen and women were also honored in a ceremony at the Queens Village Veterans Plaza and the Rosedale Memorial Day Parade ran from 243rd Street and Mayda Road to Brookville Park.
New Borough Patrol Queens South Chief Kevin Williams met with the Queens Borough Board, discussing issues including the increased presence of foot patrols on Jamaica Avenue.
Williams reiterated her commitment to stopping illegal dumpers in her District 27 in a conversation with the Chronicle.
“If folks know they can dump in certain areas and there is no punishment and they don’t get caught, they will just continue to do what they have been accustomed to doing,” she said.
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center announced an initiative to partner with area violence interrupter groups, as part of its effort to treat gun violence as a public health crisis.
More than 100 people gathered at the corner of 176th Street and 134th Road on June 11 for a street co-naming after Alex “Coach Al” Joseph-Pauline of Rochdale. Joseph-Pauline died after a battle with cancer in 2019.
A fire on 125th Street between 107th and Liberty avenues claimed the lives of three members of a South Richmond Hill family: Salima and Balo Persaud, along with their 22-year-old son, Devon.
The five-alarm blaze began at the Persaud’s 104-18 125 St. residence and spread to two adjacent homes.
Assemblymember Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) fended off primary challenger Anthony Andrews by a margin of 56.8 percent to 42.9 percent for the Democratic nomination in her 32nd District seat. Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) cruised to their respective renominations in the June 28 vote.
The Greater Jamaica Development Corp. granted interim President Justin Rodgers the permanent role. He looked forward to the opening of the Greater Nexus co-working space in Jamaica and other wealth-building initiatives.
“My goal moving forward is to work with developers to start to look into some of the [Housing Preservation and Development] programs that consist of condos,” he told the Chronicle. “So, that way, young people in Southeast Queens will have the opportunity to purchase a condo and start creating wealth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.