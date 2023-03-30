Construction has started on Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery center.
The facility will include four state-of-the-art operating rooms, two operating rooms and a 10-bed recovery unit and is expected to open spring 2024, according to Michael Hinck, the JHMC spokesman.
“It’s going to be on the second floor of the main hospital,” Hinck told the Chronicle. “What we hope to achieve is to streamline and make services more available to our patients in a more efficient manner.”
The medical center is located at 89-00 Van Wyck Expy. in Richmond Hill.
JHMC has operating rooms for a multitude of procedures, Hinck said.
“We have elective procedures, same-day procedures, emergency procedures and trauma cases,” he said. “When we have elective or same-day procedures scheduled there are occasions where those procedures might get bumped or delayed because we are the busiest level-1 trauma center in the city, we see a lot of volume from our trauma program. These are emergency things that are not scheduled.”
Patients who come in for an elective or same-day operation won’t have their appointment pushed back because of an emergency case, he said. They will have a dedicated space, which will help prevent emerging scheduling conflicts.
“Our elective cases have grown and we have brought on new doctors and many surgeons in different areas such as vascular surgery, neurosurgery and a variety of different services,” he said. “We have even brought on a surgical robot.”
The volume of elective and same-day patients is 3,000 annually and the hospital expects to nearly double that number to more than 5,000, said the JHMC spokesman.
“We pride ourselves on the high level of trauma care we provide,” the spokesman. “We are known for that, but at the same time we need to accommodate everyone.”
The existing operating rooms will have their space utilized only for emergency and trauma procedures going forward in roughly a year’s time.
“It’s going to be a very modern, spacious, comforting and comfortable space to have these kinds of procedures,” he said.
— Naeisha Rose
