Jamaica Hospital Medical Center recently purchased a new building for $10.5 million, which it will turn into an integrative medicine center, offering patients a new kind of care.
The new space is 20,865 square feet, including its basement space, according to RIPCO Real Estate, the brokerage firm that handled the sale and announced it.
“We have been seeing a demand in the market from medical businesses looking to purchase their own buildings,” Michelle Abramov, managing director of RIPCO, said in a statement. “This sale offered the buyer ... a Class A boutique office building to continue expanding their business throughout Queens.”
The new facility is located at 143-02 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, according to Michael Hinck, a JHMC spokesman.
“We are opening in six months,” Hinck told the Queens Chronicle. “It will have traditional Western and Eastern philosophies. It’s a unique way of treating patients.”
Dr. Alan Roth, chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and Ambulatory Care and chief of the Division of Palliative Care Medicine, told the Chronicle that the center will have four floors, the hospital will utilize the basement for educational programs and it is working to get approval from the city to use the building’s rooftop for another initiative.
“The basement will be dedicated to educational space teaching about wellness and health,” Roth said. “We will be motivating people to be their healthiest.”
The ground floor will be a reception and welcome area. It will also have a pharmacy, according to Roth.
“The pharmacists work with both traditional medicines, as well as nutritional therapies and vitamin therapies and proven herbal therapies,” Roth said. “There are proven herbal therapies for menopausal symptoms like black cohosh. There are a number of articles that say it’s effective. I’ve given it to hundreds of patients and there have been no side effects and it’s cheap.”
The second floor will be a wellness floor, according to the family medicine chairman.
“There will be physician manual therapies like acupuncture, massage, osteopathic manipulative medicine,” Roth said. The floor will have exercise equipment for demonstrations on how to best use each piece efficiently and safely. “You will learn how to use an exercise bike, how to use a treadmill and an elliptical in safe ways.”
Movement therapies like tai chi, yoga and qigong also will be conducted on that floor.
The third floor will be a medical floor with five full-time integrated health providers, the palliative care chief said.
“They will give traditional primary medical care,” Roth said, “with these add-on services.”
The fourth floor will be a nutrition center, according to Roth.
“There will be educational classrooms on nutrition,” he said. “There is going to be a cooking demonstration kitchen with numerous stations where people will actually learn how to do healthy cooking, as well as examination and consult rooms to meet with nutritionists and providers on that floor.”
Roth is also working on having a usable rooftop with a garden and a beehive at the center.
“Hopefully a chicken coop too,” he said. “We can model this for youths in the community and adults too ... This can happen in Queens County.”
Roth said that integrative medicine is a comprehensive approach to medical care, which he considers advanced primary care.
“It’s looking at patients as a whole and not the sum of their parts,” he said. “Looking at all aspects of care, but really trying to focus on wellness, health and prevention rather than the chasing and treating of complex illness.”
Traditionally, physicians have treated a patient’s symptoms for high-blood pressure or hypertension, sent him or her to a specialist and then called him or her back months later to follow up, he said.
“We need to change the focus,” Roth said. “The United States has the most expensive health system in the world. We pay twice as much than the next leading nation. This would be a great thing if we had great satisfaction or survival rates.”
The U.S. ranked 52nd for survival rates, despite spending $13,000 per patient per year on average, according to the doctor.
“The money is going to expensive drugs for diseases that we didn’t prevent,” Roth said. “It’s going into expensive treatments ... we forgot about the world of primary prevention ... We know what people die from. People die from their lifestyle.”
Physicians only have 10 percent of influence on a patient’s health, according to Roth.
“The other 90 percent is genetics, social determinants and lifestyle: diet, exercise, smoking, drinking, drugs, access to healthcare and going to the doctor,” he said. “What do people die from? Mostly in this country it’s obesity. Obesity leads to high blood pressure, it leads to diabetes and high cholesterol.”
The aforementioned can lead to heart attacks and strokes, as well as to higher incidences of cancer.
“We need to change the scope,” Roth said. “We spend 93 percent of the healthcare on hospital medicine and specialty medicine, and only 7 percent on primary care and prevention. We are wasting money.”
Roth hopes to use the educational programs at the center as a way to encourage people who are not used to integrative medicine, which includes what was once considered alternative or complementary medicine, as a new way of approaching healthcare in their lives.
“There are some conditions that can easily be treated with a vitamin, an herb or a supplement or something that can keep someone well without toxicity, without waiting for high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases to set in,” he added.
