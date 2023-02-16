Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Tuesday received a sweet Valentine in the form of more than $4.3 million in federal funding from U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) to obtain medical equipment that would enhance surgical services at the institution.
“This is the No. 1 trauma center hospital in New York,” Meeks said. “In order to keep pace with what their responsibilities are they need modern equipment.”
The new neurosurgery and orthopedic operating room equipment will be purchased and installed for $2.4 million, according to Meeks. The devices include an Olympus Orbeye Exoscope ($400,000), a Stryker Mako Robot ($1 million), a Stryker Spy System ($500,000) and a Hana Table ($500,000). An additional $1.905 million will go toward a state-of-the-art Da Vinci System.
The latter apparatus is a surgical platform that will allow surgeons to perform a wide variety of minimally invasive procedures that will result in faster recovery, minimal scarring and less pain and bleeding for patients, according to Sabiha Raoof, JHMC chief medical officer.
The exoscope will allow doctors to visualize the most minute tissue structures in 4K 3D imaging quality and has been proven to lead to better outcomes during advanced procedures as well as be reliable in identifying tissue boundaries, blood vessels and lesions.
The Stryker Mako Robot has a long track record in improving patient outcomes for knee replacements and the Stryker Spy System will allow orthopedic surgeons to fix fractures while minimizing the risk of complications.
The Hana Table is a multifunction surgery table that gives physicians the flexibility to perform various surgeries on the same table.
Jamaica Hospital has the 22nd-busiest emergency department in the whole country, according to Bruce Flanz, JHMC president and CEO.
“In a few months we are going to be having a groundbreaking in our new emergency department and we are going to be adding 22 intensive care unit beds,” Flanz said. “I’m very excited about that.”
The medical center was originally built for 60,000 hospital visits a year but it currently sees 120,000 annually, and the future expansion of the emergency department and the new equipment bought with federal funds allocated by Meeks will allow it to accommodate up to 150,000 people, the JHMC president added.
Meeks said his constituents, who live in all or part of Broad Channel, Cambria Heights, Hollis, Howard Beach, Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Laurelton, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, South Ozone Park and the Rockaway Peninsula, deserve “the very best.”
He went on to say he will make sure the hospital continues to be upgraded so it can grow.
Speaking of upgrades, Jamaica Hospital is collaborating with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which is considered one of the top cancer centers in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report, a weekly magazine.
MSK will enable access to its specialized cancer care for Queens by helping to develop a robust oncology program at Jamaica Hospital, the JHMC CEO explained.
“We signed a memorandum of agreement and we have already started to recruit oncologists,” Flanz said. “The immediate plans are to hire the physicians. The long-term plan is to have a fully developed and equipped cancer center ... It is all in process and still in development.”
