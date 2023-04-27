First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica will host its 18th annual Prostate Screening and Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, according to the Rev. Patrick O’Connor.
“First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, along with its partners, is committed to promoting a healthy collaboration,” O’Connor told the Queens Chronicle. “We are excited to bring high-quality screenings to the residents of Jamaica.”
FPCJ’s partners include Weill Cornell Medicine Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, Healthfirst, the Community Healthcare Network, National Standard Abstract, Labcorp, Cornell University, the Cancer Research & Treatment Fund and The Tree of Life, the church’s nonprofit wing.
Ishmael Carter, an elder at the church and the team leader of the event, said that this year’s fair will be bigger and better.
“We are offering a lot more services this year,” Carter told the Chronicle.
Along with the free prostate, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar screenings and HIV testing, there will be new examinations for the colon, eyes and lungs, according to the elder.
“We are hoping to get a lung machine,” Carter said.
The lung machine that the church is hoping to get could be used to test for an individual’s lung capacity, according to Divine Adika, a citizen scientist for Weill Cornell.
Dr. Dominic Razon, a Weill Cornell program specialist who is working on getting the lung machine, noted it could be used to help diagnose COPD, asthma or other breathing conditions.
“We will, however, definitely have lung cancer risk assessments,” Razon said. “If a person is at risk, we will connect people to resources for tobacco treatment.”
Carter hopes the community will come out and take advantage of the free screenings.
“People die without getting these critical services,” he added. “All of these screenings are for free for the public.”
Participants who come an hour early can also get a free breakfast at 8 a.m. and after the health screening parking will be validated for those who use the Jamaica Colosseum Mall garage located at 89-02 165 St.
Screenings will be led from Dr. Douglas Scherr (prostate), Dr. Lourdes M. Sanso (lungs), and Dr. Grace Sun (eyes) from Weill Cornell and NewYork-Presbyterian at the church, which is located at 89-60 164 St. in Jamaica.
For more information, call (718) 526-4775 or visit firstchurchjamaica.org.
