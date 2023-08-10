The leader of an illegal gun smuggling crew was sentenced to 10 years in prison and will have five years of post-release supervision, according to the Office of District Attorney Melinda Katz on Tuesday.
Jessica “Cess Milla” Heyliger, 39, of Jamaica, was previously facing 25 years in prison after receiving a 182-count indictment for running guns from down South to New York on Interstate 95, also known as the “iron pipeline,” but pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a firearm and conspiracy, prosecutors said.
The weapons dealer had help from co-defendants Sharod “Yahyo” King of Woodside, her gun seller, along with gun suppliers Mitchell “Mitch” Myree of Jamaica and Laquan Benson of Cambria Heights, all of whom previously pleaded guilty in connection with the case.
It was King’s sale of weapons to an undercover officer that was ultimately the downfall of the crew. In September 2019, he sold a handgun and two large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices to the police. Three months later, the court authorized electronic surveillance of his cell phone, according to authorities.
Benson, who had since moved to Virginia, filled Heyliger’s orders to bring weapons from the Old Dominion state to the Big Apple.
The case against Heyliger and her crew, dubbed “Operation Tiger,” concluded in July 2020 and culminated in her, King and Myree being arraigned on Nov. 12, 2020, according to Katz’s office. Undercover officers were sold 23 guns via 13 transactions with them.
The weapons that were obtained included two .40-caliber Taurus pistols, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol, a .380-caliber Remington Arms pistol, a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol, a pair of 9 mm Taurus pistols, a 9 mm Keltec pistol, a pair of .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistols, a pair of 9 mm KAHR pistols, a pair of .357-caliber Taurus revolvers, a defaced 9 mm Intratec Tec-9 firearm, a .22-caliber Phoenix Arms pistol, a .38-caliber Taurus revolver, a .32-caliber N. Amer. Arms pistol, a .40-caliber Bersa pistol, a 9 mm Ruger pistol, a .380-caliber Ruger pistol and two pair of 9 mm SCCY pistols.
King pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a firearm and was sentenced to nine years in prison. He was previously facing 25 years in prison.
Myree, who was facing 15 years in prison, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.
Benson also pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy. His sentencing is expected for Aug. 22.
“This defendant trafficked illegal lethal weapons with no regard for the bloodshed and misery they could visit upon our communities,” said Katz about Heyliger in a statement. “She is being held accountable for her callous acts. We will not relent in our efforts to stop illegal weapons from coming into our communities.”
