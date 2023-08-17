The MS-13 leader of the Centrales Locos Salvatruchas clique, a Jamaica branch of the gang, was convicted by a jury after a three-week federal trial last Wednesday for ordering the murder of two teenagers, resulting in the death of one and the paralysis of the other.
Melvi “Letal” Amador-Rios, 32, of Briarwood, also known as “Pinky,” was also found guilty on various racketeering, armed robbery, firearm and Hobbs Act charges and faces a mandatory term of life in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York.
In October 2016, Amador-Rios plotted the death of two 16-year-olds, because he suspected one was the member of the rival 18th Street gang and that a chequeo, or low-level affiliate (known as John Doe 3), in CLS was associating with people from the competing group, prosecutors said.
Julio Vasquez, 16, another CLS chequeo who was believed by Amador-Rios to have also been violating the clique’s rules by supposedly cooperating with law enforcement in a separate case, was selected to kill John Doe 3, but his failure to do so led to his death.
Josue Leiva and Luis Rivas, two CLS members, lured Julio to a wooded area of Alley Pond Park and stabbed him more than 30 times on May 16, 2017, according to authorities.
A birdwatcher discovered Julio’s body and court filings described the corpse as looking nearly decapitated. Six years later, Leiva and Rivas pleaded guilty to robbery, racketeering and to the teen’s murder on July 14, according to a USAO spokesman.
In 2016, the CLS leader believed a second 16-year-old of being in the rival 18th Street gang and ordered three chequeos to kill him.
On Oct. 22, 2016, the trio received advice from CLS members Yan Carlos Ramirez and Antonio Salvador on how to kill their target at the latter’s home. On the early morning of Oct. 23, the chequeos went to beat up the teen and one of them shot him in the head with a gun provided by Santos Amador-Rios, the brother of the clique leader. As the 16-year-old lay on the ground, there was an attempt to shoot him a second time, but the gun malfunctioned. The young man is now a paraplegic, according to court filings.
While the three defendants were imprisond, the gang leader called them and said, “you guys already have the pass, you know, to be homeboys” indicating they will get to rise up within the CLS’s ranks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In February 2019, Ramirez pleaded guilty to assault in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm in connection with the paralyzed victim. Salvador pleaded guilty in August 2022 to assault in aid of racketeering. It was not disclosed what the clique leader’s brother pleaded guilty to, but the USAO spokesman said he testified against Amador-Rios at the trial.
The three chequeos have each pleaded guilty to federal crimes for their participation in the assault and attempted murder of the victim, including assault in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
The gang leader was also charged for the armed robbery of three convenience stores in 2018 and a money transfer business in 2017, where an employee was pistol-whipped, authorities said.
“With today’s verdict, an extremely dangerous MS-13 gang leader aptly nicknamed ‘Letal,’ or ‘Lethal,’ has been brought to justice for his murderous racketeering crimes and now faces a mandatory life sentence,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Breon Peace. “The outstanding work of our prosecutors, along with members of the FBI and the NYPD, underscores this office’s continuing efforts to make our communities safer by dismantling violent gangs.”
The investigation into MS-13 was a concerted effort by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, an operation to identify, disrupt and dismantle high-level criminal organizations throughout the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it has obtained indictments charging MS-13 leaders and its members for more than 45 murders throughout the EDNY, which comprises Queens, Brooklyn, Long Island and Staten Island.
