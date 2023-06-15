Amity Baptist Church, a 107-year-old religious institution in Jamaica, hosted its last event of the year last Saturday, a Community Health & Information Fair.
The purpose of the June 10 fair was to provide free HIV testing and education. It was sponsored by the church’s outreach team, The Human Services Commission, which includes retired dental hygienist Diane DePass and retired nurse Betty DeBaptiste, top right.
The health screenings and information are a collaboration with Black Health, the National Black Leadership Commission on Health; The Precious Sunflowers, a nonprofit that addresses gun violence and teen bullying, run by Denise Mitchell, below right; and other local organizations, according to HSC’s director, the Rev. Gail Fleming, inset.
The fair was a way for the congregation to embrace the church’s motto: “Connecting Christ, Church & Community.”
— Naeisha Rose
