An environmental justice forum that was held at PS/IS 116 on June 26 in Jamaica was the latest in a series of “Community Convos” held by the office of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and focused on air-quality concerns of her constituents.
“This is a serious issue in our community,” Williams said. “I wanted to host these forums so that they are close to home, we can talk about these issues, provide critiques and hopefully some of these issues can be answered, or at the very least we can have that back-and-forth dialogue.”
The forum was held in conjunction with the Brinkerhoff Action Association.
For members of the St. Albans Civic, Greater Triangular Civic, Addisleigh Park Civic and the 149th South Ozone Park Civic associations, the forum was an opportunity to follow up with the American Recycling and Regal Recycling firms to ensure the waste management companies were staying true to their promise to work toward improving air quality in the area after settling a nuisance lawsuit in January.
American Recycling is located at 172-33 Douglas Ave. and Regal Recycling is located at 170-21 Douglas Ave., both in Jamaica.
Sonya Chung, a staff attorney for New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, spoke about the federal settlement.
“The big picture is that American will be renovating and in four to five years you will see a brand-new facility, where all the waste processing will be indoors,” said Chung. “There are different permits and processing that has to go through for such a large project like that.”
The facility will also start using rail service to transfer garbage to landfills, Chung told the roughly 40 attendees.
“Right now trucks go in and then they go out,” back into the neighborhoods they are near on the way to the landfills, she said. “Now trucks will go in and there will be a rail transfer. The goal is that truck emissions will significantly decrease.”
According to settlement documents, American Recycling has to get a number of permits to go forward. Among them are ones from the city Buildings, Fire and Sanitation departments, including for plumbing, builders pavement, and stability of excavation and demolition; along with state Department of Environmental Conservation Part 360 and Long Island Rail Road permits; and two city Department of Environmental Protection permits for dewatering and backflow prevention.
A decree from the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York stipulated that Regal has to make similar structural pollution control changes at its facilities.
Both defendants are to conduct air, odor, dust and noise testing to determine that they are compliant with making air quality improvements in the area after being sued by Carroll Forbes and Crystal Ervin, two Jamaica residents, and Raritan Baykeeper and Riverkeeper, nonprofit clean water advocates, over noise, odor and stormwater pollution.
In the meantime, American and Regal Recycling have put up temporary enclosures to improve air quality in the area as they work on renovating their facilities.
Kiana Abbady of Jamaica asked how often residents will be updated about the progress being made at American and Regal Recycling.
“Every six months,” said Chung, who said she received updates on June 25. “Right now we are trying to specify which filters, what air filtration system and doors are we going to erect. Those are the conversations we are trying to have.”
Abbady also asked where should she go to have her concerns addressed if the results of the settlement are not being met.
Walter Dogan, second vice president of the Brinkerhoff Action Association, said that people can reach out to him with their concerns and that he will get in touch with the councilwoman to make sure that measures from the decree are being met.
People can reach the Brinkerhoff Action Association at IrvingH96@aol.com.
Adriana Espinoza, deputy commissioner of equity and justice for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said that 44 percent of disadvantaged communities in New York City had environmental pollution. Only 14 to 42 percent of DACs in other regions of the state had environmental pollution.
The DEC used Census data to determine which communities have DACs based on socio-economic factors and health vulnerabilities.
Forbes, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said that Abbady should also call 311 and give the nonemergency municipal service the address of where there are any air-quality issues.
“Every single time the air is not to par, you tell them, ‘I’m here, I smell it now,’” Forbes said. “That’s what I had to do to get someone here.”
Forbes said that since the settlement, she has noticed an improvement to the air quality to the point she no longer has to lock up all the windows at her home during the summertime and she is now able to sit outside on her front porch without feeling sick.
“I used to spend $200 on my electric bill to pay for air filtration devices for all four bedrooms at my house because the stench was that bad,” Forbes told the Queens Chronicle. A fifth device was in the living room. “Now my bill is around $50. People now ask me, ‘Why do you have always have a Kool-Aid grin?’”
She also said that she is looking forward to possibly barbecuing for the first time in years in her backyard.
“I’ve recently been walking around the Detective Keith Williams Park on the track and I also do breathing exercises,” she added.
