Momentum seems to be moving toward adjusted rules for the busway along Jamaica Avenue. In the meantime, businesses in the area continue to suffer.
Last week, the Chronicle obtained a letter on the letterhead of Borough President Donovan Richards calling for an end to a Department of Transportation study on the effect of the lanes on business in the area. In the letter, Richards and other city and state officials, who co-signed at the bottom, made it clear that they support improved bus service, but that the rules regarding the busway on Jamaica Avenue were having “a signficant and damaging effect on the businesses along the corridor,” a sentiment he doubled down on this week.
“Adjusting the Jamaica Avenue busway has been a focus of the Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council, and we’ve heard from numerous area small business owners about the impact the busway has had on their businesses,” he said in a statement to the Chronicle.
“Conversations between area elected officials and other stakeholders are ongoing about how the Jamaica Avenue busway should be altered to best serve the community, allowing for efficient public transit through the corridor at peak hours and ensuring that local businesses have the opportunity to thrive,” he added.
As the rules currently stand, passenger vehicles are allowed on the busway corridor, located between Sutphin Boulevard and 168th Street, only for a block at a time. They are required to take the first right-hand turn off Jamaica Avenue.
Passenger vehicle parking is limited, with many curbside areas that had once been used as a bus lane during peak hours now designated truck loading and unloading zones, active from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Sunday. Parking is allowed in those zones during all other hours.
“The vast majority of Jamaica Avenue shoppers take transit to the corridor and the majority of bus riders have noticed faster, more reliable service thanks to our busways,” DOT spokesperson Vin Barone told the Chronicle via email.
“We will continue to work with the business community on possible adjustments,” he added.
Several business owners along Jamaica Avenue expressed their concerns about the busway to the Chronicle last week. While some haven’t noticed a change, most were concerned about the long-term effects on business and the city’s neglect for the interests of small businesses in the area.
Kevin Jiang, owner of Jamaica Liquors between 149th and 150th streets, says he is busiest on Fridays and Saturdays. Before the busways, he typically made between $3,500 and $4,500 on weekends. Now, he says that number is closer to $2,500.
“My landlord, he doesn’t want to hear that I can’t make it because of the lanes,” he said. “So it’s hard to pay the rent right now.”
Jiang says the busway has made passenger vehicle traffic in the area obsolete. He says he used to rely on customers in vehicles parking on the side of Jamaica Avenue for larger purchases. Customers on foot can only carry one or two bottles at a time.
Between the rules disallowing passenger parking along Jamaica Avenue and congestion on the side streets, a byproduct of the new rules, Jiang says it’s easy for him to figure why business has tanked.
Also included in the busway plan are the areas designated for truck loading and unloading. In front of his store, Jiang says, those spots are usually occupied by private police vehicles, parked by employees of the NYPD Forensics Lab located at 150-14 Jamaica Ave. and displaying police identification on their front dashboards as to not get a ticket from a traffic officer.
Jenny Ren, owner of the Mayluck Chinese Food shop located on the same side of the street as Jiang’s liquor store, says she was ticketed earlier this month for trying to unload supplies needed for her store in a designated no-standing zone. She only had to do so because police vehicles were parked in what was supposed to be the loading zone.
“We’re so scared,” Ren said. “We don’t know what we should do. The pandemic already hurt our business.”
The NYPD did not respond to a request for comment.
According to a survey conducted by the DOT before the implementation of the busway, 60 percent of merchant respondents were already loading in no-standing zones or bus stops.
Closer to Sutphin Boulevard, the terminus for the busway, returns were more mixed. Some, like employees at Jackie’s Kids Clothes and the Payless.com store, have barely noticed a change in business at all. One store manager, who asked to remain nameless, blamed the decline in business on rising crime in the area.
Others, like Lyca Mobile and Lucky Convenience Store co-owners Blwinder Singh and Krish Patel, have noticed a similar downturn in business. Singh and Patel say their cell phone business, co-located with the convenience store between 147th Place and Sutphin Boulevard, relied on quick stops from customers parked along Jamaica Avenue.
“Sometimes people would just come in here for two minutes and buy a SIM card,” Singh said. “Now, they can’t do that.”
Jamaica Center BID executive director Jennifer Furioli says improved bus travel is important for business along Jamaica Avenue. According to a DOT survey taken last August, 48 percent of respondents were on Jamaica Avenue to shop, and 42 percent of those shoppers took the bus to get to the area.
At the same time, she says tweaks are required to the current system to ensure businesses and transit travelers alike get a fair shake.
“It all boils down to implementation and recognizing that neighborhoods are different,” she said. “What maybe works for 14th Street and Union Square won’t work in the exact same way for Jamaica Avenue.”
