Jamaica Center Business Improvement District Executive Director Jennifer Furioli is set to leave the organization at the end of the month for the top job at the White Plains BID.
Of the projects she undertook in her three and a half years at the helm, one she believes will have the most lasting impact on the business corridor, stretching along Jamaica Avenue, is still in progress.
“I was involved in the unification of the three separate downtown business improvement districts into one entity,” she said. “Once this new organization gets their sea legs, I believe it will be an effective force for advocacy for Downtown Jamaica. Services will be better coordinated and duplicative money once spent on administrative overhead can finally go into initiatives that matter: sanitation, business support, activities to draw shoppers and beautification.”
She says the legislative boundaries of the new BID — composed of the JCBID, the Sutphin Boulevard BID and the 165th Street Mall Association — go into effect on Jan. 1, with much of the groundwork for the establishment of new organizational infrastructure set to take place early next year.
Among the items she hopes the new BID will tackle are a full replacement of Downtown Jamaica’s sidewalks, the revitalization of decimated tree canopies along the corridor and the institution of a horticulture beautification program. She also says improvements are needed to internet access for the downtown business community.
The BID recently learned that the city Department of Transportation has decided to make the Jamaica Avenue bus lane permanent, she said.
“While we support and appreciate DOT’s efforts to increase bus speeds for commuters, to do so at the peril of local businesses by completely cutting off access during their key operating hours, especially just after the pandemic when they have already suffered tremendous business loses, misses the mark,” she said. “We need to be a city of compromise. It makes more sense to have bus lanes in effect when commuting hours are at their worst, and to permit access to our small and micro businesses in the off hours. I’m certain this conversation isn’t finished.”
