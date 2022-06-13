Two young teens drowned in Jamaica Bay near the North Channel Bridge on Friday.
Ryan Wong and Daniel Persaud, both 13 years old, were playing with a group of friends on a sand bar in the water near Spring Creek Park when a wave came and swept the two away, according to reports.
A water rescue by NYPD and FDNY units, including harbor and aviation, ensued and the boys were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. A pulse was found for one of them but both were later pronounced dead.
Others from the group were reportedly helped ashore by emergency responders as well.
Persaud’s mother, Samantha Singh, wrote in a Facebook tribute, “You were only 13 years old and went out to a beach to have fun and it carried you away from us.”
Both boys were students at MS 137 in Ozone Park.
“Tonight we grieve the loss of two young students from our district,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) wrote on social media Friday night. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends and school community.”
Services and vigils for Wong and Persaud are taking place this week.
Viewings for Wong are Tuesday and Wednesday at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home in South Richmond Hill from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday morning.
A viewing for Persaud will take place at Bergen Funeral Services in South Ozone Park on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the funeral will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
