Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, right, was joined by state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on a tour of the 23rd Assembly District waterfront on July 28.
Heastie visited Bayswater Point State Park, with the purpose of viewing the conservation work being done for Jamaica Bay by the state Parks Department in partnership with the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy, represented on the tour by Executive Director Terri Cart.
“I am incredibly proud to partner to also teach people about the rewarding career opportunities in environmental conservation, something that is incredibly important on this Peninsula,” Pheffer Amato wrote in a press release. “Through these efforts, we are elevating Jamaica Bay for our community and New York State.”
Heastie said in a statement, “I’m honored to be invited to tour the beautiful Bayswater Point State Park with Assemblymember Pheffer Amato. It’s incredible to see the preservation efforts in action.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
