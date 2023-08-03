Khalilah Morris, author of “A Feen’s Family,” a story about a woman overcoming her drug addiction, released a new book last month.
“This is Why We Say No!,” illustrated by Valerie J. Pacheco, can be found at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and her website afeens family.godaddysites.com.
It is 28 pages and meant for kids ages 4 to 12.
“This is my first children’s book,” Morris told the Chronicle. “It’s a book about why children should say no to drugs.”
Morris, a lifelong Jamaica resident, says she wrote the book after learning from several tweens who live in the neighborhood that older kids were approaching them about trying pills.
“They are offering them fentanyl pills and K-2,” she said. “They come in pink, blue and a lavenderish color. They are making them look like candy.”
K-2 is synthetic marijuana designed to mimic the effects of THC, the main psychoactive component of weed, and it is often marketed under the guise of potpourri or herbal incense.
The designer cannabinoids have adverse effects, which include elevated heart rates, elevated blood pressure, unconsciousness, tremors, seizures, vomiting, hallucinations, agitation, anxiety, pallor, numbness and tingling, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl has similar side effects and can also result in death.
“I wrote this to inspire our youth to be comfortable with saying no to anyone who approaches them about drugs,” Morris added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.